QuinnBet Cheltenham Betting Offers | £25 Cheltenham Bet Credits for 2022 Festival + 10 Free Spins

The Cheltenham Festival aways attracts a huge number of gamblers, all looking to back a winner and scoop a huge prize. If you’re looking to have a wager or two on Cheltenham, check out this page, where you can find out about the QuinnBet Cheltenham bonus, which is one of the best Cheltenham bonuses around.

How to Claim the QuinnBet Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the QuinnBet Cheltenham betting offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to QuinnBet Deposit and place a bet at odds of evens or higher If you’re down at the end of your first day, you’ll receive back 50% of losses in free bets, put to £25

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

QuinnBet Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £25 in Bet Credits and 10 Free Spins

There are plenty of fantastic bets for you to claim before Cheltenham, and this one from QuinnBet, which gives you up to £25 in free bets and 10 free spins, is one of the very best. You can see the key aspects of this bonus below.

£25 Bet Credits and 10 free spins for new customers

Initial bet must be at odds of evens or higher

Receive back 50% of losses from first day, up to £25

Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed the QuinnBet free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

QuinnBet Cheltenham Festival Betting

Cheltenham is the jewel in the crown of UK horse racing. It only comes around once a year and features some of the best horses and riders from around the world.

This yearly event is a paradise for horse racing enthusiasts, providing them with 28 races to both watch and bet on.

You’ll be able to bet on all 28 races at QuinnBet, where you’ll also be able to claim a superb Cheltenham bonus. Why not head over there today and claim the bonus for yourself?

QuinnBet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed

QuinnBet guarantee to give you the best possible odds on your bet, regardless of when you placed it.

So, if you bet at 5/1 and the horse wins at 7/1, you’ll be paid the higher price. What’s more, bet at 5/1 and the horse wins at 3/1, you’ll also receive the better price.

Key T&Cs: Does not apply to ante-post betting or any other specials. Applies to all singles and multiples.

Cheltenham £5 Free Bet

QuinnBet will give you a £5 free bet to use at Cheltenham when you bet £20 on their selected races.

Qualifying races will be displayed on their website and you’ll receive the free bet regardless of whether your initial bets are winners or losers.

Key T&Cs: To qualify, customers must place a single bet of £20 or more at odds of evens or higher. Applies to bets on day of the race only.

Cheltenham Non Runner Cashback

You’ll find this type of bonus at all good sportsbooks, including QuinnBet. Quite simply, if your selected horse doesn’t start, you’ll receive your stake back.

All races featuring the Cheltenham Non Runner Cashback promotion will have NRNB next to their name.

Key T&Cs: None.

Cheltenham Beaten By a Head

You’ll receive money back as a free bet if your horse is beaten by a head or less in select Cheltenham races.

This is a fantastic Cheltenham bonus that will really soften the blow if your horse just loses out on the line.

Key T&Cs: The maximum free bet achievable from this bonus is £10. Winning distances determined by the official Racing Post results.

Cheltenham Fallers Insurance

If your horse falls in select Cheltenham races, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet, worth a maximum of £10.

You’ll be thankful for this promotion if your runner falls, and you’ll be even happier if you manage to win with your free bet!

Key T&Cs: Only applies if your horse falls in a race with six or more runners. Free bet will be credited to your account by 2pm the following day.

QuinnBet review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

The QuinnBet Cheltenham bonus is a superb one, especially if you also enjoy playing casino games. So, you should definitely claim it.

Your £25 in free bets can be used on all races at the Cheltenham Festival, including the Gold Cup, or alternatively, you can use the free bets elsewhere in the sportsbook. The free spins can be used to play the superb Asgard Warriors.

