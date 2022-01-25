QPR vs Swansea prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

QPR and Swansea will play the Championship match on Wednesday i.e., 26th January 2022.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 26th January 2022, The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

QPR vs Swansea Prediction

On the last matchday, QPR defeated Coventry 1-2 on the road. They’re also on a five-game winning streak, with two or more goals in each of their previous four games.

They had also won eight of their previous ten games, with one of their two losses in the previous three months coming against second-placed Bournemouth.

Swansea, on the other hand, beat Preston 1-0 at home in the previous game week. However, they had lost seven of their previous eight games, and one of their two wins away from home since August had come against the bottom-placed Barnsley.

With these considerations in mind, we expect QPR to win on Tuesday.

QPR vs Swansea Prediction: QPR 2-1 Swansea City @ 13/10 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

QPR vs Swansea Betting Tips

QPR is now one of the best teams in the league. They are now in fourth place and are one of just three clubs in the Championship to have won their past four league games in a row.

They’re clearly aiming for a playoff berth, and if possible, a top-two finish, which would result in immediate promotion.

They currently have 47 points on the board and only need a two-point surplus to move up to the second place.

Swansea, on the other hand, is one of the poorest teams in the English second division. They’ve been on a long run of inconsistency, and they’ve been allowing a lot of goals.

They’re also on a losing streak on the road, and they have a concerning head-to-head record against this opponent.

QPR vs Swansea Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 17/16.

QPR vs Swansea Betting Odds

Match Winner

QPR @ 13/10 with bet365

Draw @ 23/10 with bet365

Swansea @ 21/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 17/16

Under 2.5 @ 6/7

