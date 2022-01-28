QPR vs Reading prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

QPR will play an interesting match against Reading on Saturday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 29th January 2022, The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

QPR vs Reading Prediction

QPR is currently in fourth place in the EFL Championship, four points behind second-placed Blackburn Rovers, who have played one more game. They’ve had a fantastic season so far and will at the very least aim to make the playoffs this year.

Reading, on the other side, is in 21st place, two points ahead of Peterborough United in 22nd place. They’ve dropped four of their previous five league games, and things aren’t looking good for them right now.

In a nutshell, most football betting sites predict that QPR will register a victory.

QPR vs Reading Prediction: QPR 2-0 Reading @ 8/15 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

QPR vs Reading Betting Tips

In the English second division, the Royals, are on a four-game losing streak and are just two points above the relegation zone. Reading have a tough challenge before of them in Saturday’s match, and we don’t think they’ll be able to spoil QPR’s party at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

QPR vs Reading Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/6.

QPR vs Reading Betting Odds

Match Winner

QPR @ 8/15 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Reading @ 6/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 5/6

Under 2.5 @ 11/10

