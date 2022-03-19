QPR vs Peterborough United live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Sunday, QPR will face Peterborough in the EFL Championship at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far.

QPR vs Peterborough United preview

QPR, like many of their opponents, has struggled for consistency recently, with Mark Warburton’s side winning just two of their nine Championship games.

After a comeback victory at Luton Town, though, everyone affiliated with the Hoops would have been disappointed to let a lead slip at Nottingham Forest.

Peterborough has made significant progress since Grant McCann took over from Darren Ferguson in the dugout, with draws against Bournemouth and Stoke City recently.

McCann, on the other hand, watched helplessly as his team squandered a 2-1 lead against Swansea City on Wednesday evening, allowing two goals in the closing 19 minutes to lose.

Peterborough is fortunate to be only seven points back of 21st place after having gone 15 games without a win in the Championship.

QPR vs Peterborough United team news

QPR team news

Chris Willock is out of the game after suffering a leg injury in the 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest last time out. Lyndon Dykes remains a question mark, and Jordan Archer and Seny Dieng are both out with injuries.

QPR predicted line-up

David Marshall; Dion Sanderson, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne; Lee Wallace, Andre Dozzell, Sam Field, Luke Amos, Moses Odubajo; Elias Chair, Andre Gray

Peterborough team news

Following their 3-2 loss to Swansea City last time out, Peterborough has no new injury concerns. With a cruciate ligament injury, Dan Butler has been declared out for the season.

Peterborough predicted lineup

David Cornell; Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards; Bali Mumba, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Joe Ward; Ricky Jade-Jones, Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris

