QPR vs Middlesbrough prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Wednesday, QPR will face Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with both teams having had similar seasons so far in this.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 10th February 2022, The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

QPR vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both teams have been in good form recently, and that should continue in Wednesday’s match.

We expect a close contest, with neither team emerging victorious in a draw.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Prediction: QPR 1-1 Middlesbrough @ 9/4 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

QPR will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Peterborough United.

Queens Park Rangers had 72 percent control and 16 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Peterborough United, on the other hand, had three shots on goal, two of which were on target. Peterborough United’s goals came from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the FA Cup last time around.

Middlesbrough had 29 percent possession and six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Matt Crooks was the only Middlesbrough player to score. Manchester United, on the other hand, had 28 shots on goal, nine of which were on target. Manchester United’s goal came from Jadon Sancho. In a tense penalty shootout, Middlesbrough won the match 8-7.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Betting Odds

Match Winner

QPR @ 13/8 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Middlesbrough @ 17/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 1/1

Under 2.5 @ 10/11

QPR vs Middlesbrough Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: