QPR vs Fulham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

QPR vs Fulham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

14 seconds ago

on

QPR

On Saturday afternoon, Fulham goes to Queens Park Rangers in the hope of securing promotion to the Premier League. QPR have plummeted to eighth place in the Championship rankings after losing four of their previous five league encounters, despite the fact that the leaders are 14 points clear of third place.

QPR vs Fulham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Fulham 4/6 BetUK logo
QPR 4/1 BetUK logo
Draw 29/10 BetUK logo

QPR vs Fulham Predictions

QPR are currently in eighth place in the Premier League, with a win putting them in fifth place. Mark Warburton’s team has recently been in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches. With a win over Fulham on Saturday, they will try to turn things around.
Fulham are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League standings. Marco Silva’s side fell 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion in their last game and will be looking to rebound against QPR on Saturday.

Both teams have enjoyed good seasons thus far, and that should be evident in Saturday’s game. Fulham, on the other hand, has been outstanding this season and will have the upper hand against QPR.

We expect a thrilling match, with Fulham emerging victorious.

QPR vs Fulham prediction: QPR 1-3 Fulham @ 4/6 with Bet UK

