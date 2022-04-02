QPR vs Fulham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Saturday afternoon, Fulham goes to Queens Park Rangers in the hope of securing promotion to the Premier League. QPR have plummeted to eighth place in the Championship rankings after losing four of their previous five league encounters, despite the fact that the leaders are 14 points clear of third place.

QPR vs Fulham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Fulham 4/6 QPR 4/1 Draw 29/10

QPR vs Fulham Predictions

QPR are currently in eighth place in the Premier League, with a win putting them in fifth place. Mark Warburton’s team has recently been in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches. With a win over Fulham on Saturday, they will try to turn things around.

Fulham are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League standings. Marco Silva’s side fell 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion in their last game and will be looking to rebound against QPR on Saturday.

Both teams have enjoyed good seasons thus far, and that should be evident in Saturday’s game. Fulham, on the other hand, has been outstanding this season and will have the upper hand against QPR.

We expect a thrilling match, with Fulham emerging victorious.

QPR vs Fulham prediction: QPR 1-3 Fulham @ 4/6 with Bet UK

QPR vs Fulham Betting Tips

QPR will be looking to bounce back after losing 1-3 to Peterborough United in their last encounter in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers had 60% possession and 13 shots on goal, one of which was on target. Luke Amos (9′) scored for Queens Park Rangers. Peterborough United had 12 shots on goal, eight of which were on target. Peterborough United’s goals came from Jonson Clarke-Harris (39′, 53′) and Jack Marriott (54′).

Fulham will be looking to make amends after losing their last game in Championship action against West Bromwich Albion.

Fulham had 65 percent possession and eight shots on goal, one of which was on target. West Bromwich Albion had nine attempts on goal, five of which were on target. West Bromwich Albion’s goal came from Callum Robinson (63′).

QPR vs Fulham betting tip: Fulham to win @ 4/6 with Bet UK

How to Watch QPR vs Fulham Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is QPR vs Fulham?

QPR vs Fulham will take place on 2nd April 2022.

What time does QPR vs Fulham Kick Off?

QPR vs Fulham is going to kick off at 19:00.

QPR vs Fulham Team News and Predicted Line Ups

QPR Team News

After returning from injury, Lyndon Dykes is doubtful about the game. Meanwhile, Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, and Jordan Archer have all been sidelined due to injuries.

QPR Predicted Line Up: Kieren Westwood; Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Dion Sanderson; Sam McCallum, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Albert Adomag; Elias Chair, Luke Amos; Andre Gray

Fulham Team News

Following their 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion last time out, Fulham have no new injury concerns. Both Neeskens Kebano and Terence Kongolo remain injured.

Fulham Predicted Line Up: Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Jean Michael Seri, Harrison Reed; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

