Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News qpr vs derby county odds prediction betting tips and live stream 18th april 2022

QPR vs Derby County Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

10 mins ago

on

QPR 1 1

The match between Queens Park Rangers and Derby County on Monday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium could have enormous ramifications at both ends of the Championship table.

On Good Friday, the hosts eventually snapped their losing streak with a thrilling draw, while the visitors kept their faint survival hopes alive by upsetting league leaders Fulham.

QPR vs Derby County Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
QPR 5/4 BetUK logo
Derby County 23/10 BetUK logo
Draw 11/5 BetUK logo

QPR vs Derby County Predictions

Despite their fantastic results at home, Derby has lost eight consecutive league games on the road, making anything other than a home win on Monday extremely tough to predict.

The hosts haven’t been at their best recently, so Derby should put up a fight, but if QPR can build on their tie last time out, they should have just enough in them to pull out a narrow victory and send their visitors down.

QPR vs Derby County prediction: QPR 2-1 Derby County @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

QPR vs Derby County Betting Tips

Following a 2-2 Championship draw against Huddersfield Town, QPR will participate in this match.

Queens Park Rangers had 52% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Yoann Barbet (6′ Own goal), Luke Amos (43′), and Ilias Chair (58′) scored for Queens Park Rangers. Huddersfield Town had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Huddersfield Town’s goal came from Harry Toffolo (53′).

Whereas Derby County will enter the game fresh off a 2-1 Championship victory against Fulham in their previous meeting.

Derby County had 48% possession and six shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Luke Plange (51′) was the only Derby County player to score. Fulham had a total of 21 shots on goal, with eight of them finding the target. Fulham’s goals came from Fabio Carvalho (20′) and Tosin Adarabioyo (73′ Own goal).

QPR vs Derby County betting tip: QPR to win @ 5/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch QPR vs Derby County Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the QPR vs Derby County clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from QPR vs Derby County with Bet UK

When is QPR vs Derby County?

QPR vs Derby County will be played on 18th April 2022.

What time does QPR vs Derby County Kick Off?

QPR vs Derby County kicks off at 19:00.

QPR vs Derby County Team News and Predicted Line Ups

QPR Team News

Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer, and Joe Walsh are all still sidelined, with Rob Dickie, Jeff Hendrick, and Chris Willock filling in on the outfield.

QPR Predicted Line Up

Westwood; Odubajo, Dunne, Barbet, McCallum; Field, Johansen; Thomas, Amos, Chair; Dykes

Derby Team News

Max Bird will complete the final game of his three-match suspension for the visitors, while fellow regular Ravel Morrison remains a doubt owing to sickness.

Rooney is free of new injury concerns, but Colin Kazim-Richards is still out with an ankle ailment that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Derby Predicted Line Up

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan; Bielik, Thompson; Ebiowei, Lawrence, Knight; Plange

Best QPR vs Derby County Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
794 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens