QPR vs Derby County Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

The match between Queens Park Rangers and Derby County on Monday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium could have enormous ramifications at both ends of the Championship table.

On Good Friday, the hosts eventually snapped their losing streak with a thrilling draw, while the visitors kept their faint survival hopes alive by upsetting league leaders Fulham.

QPR vs Derby County Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers QPR 5/4 Derby County 23/10 Draw 11/5

QPR vs Derby County Predictions

Despite their fantastic results at home, Derby has lost eight consecutive league games on the road, making anything other than a home win on Monday extremely tough to predict.

The hosts haven’t been at their best recently, so Derby should put up a fight, but if QPR can build on their tie last time out, they should have just enough in them to pull out a narrow victory and send their visitors down.

QPR vs Derby County prediction: QPR 2-1 Derby County @ 5/4 with Bet UK

QPR vs Derby County Betting Tips

Following a 2-2 Championship draw against Huddersfield Town, QPR will participate in this match.

Queens Park Rangers had 52% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Yoann Barbet (6′ Own goal), Luke Amos (43′), and Ilias Chair (58′) scored for Queens Park Rangers. Huddersfield Town had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Huddersfield Town’s goal came from Harry Toffolo (53′).

Whereas Derby County will enter the game fresh off a 2-1 Championship victory against Fulham in their previous meeting.

Derby County had 48% possession and six shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Luke Plange (51′) was the only Derby County player to score. Fulham had a total of 21 shots on goal, with eight of them finding the target. Fulham’s goals came from Fabio Carvalho (20′) and Tosin Adarabioyo (73′ Own goal).

QPR vs Derby County betting tip: QPR to win @ 5/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch QPR vs Derby County Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the QPR vs Derby County clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from QPR vs Derby County with Bet UK

When is QPR vs Derby County?

QPR vs Derby County will be played on 18th April 2022.

What time does QPR vs Derby County Kick Off?

QPR vs Derby County kicks off at 19:00.

QPR vs Derby County Team News and Predicted Line Ups

QPR Team News

Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer, and Joe Walsh are all still sidelined, with Rob Dickie, Jeff Hendrick, and Chris Willock filling in on the outfield.

QPR Predicted Line Up

Westwood; Odubajo, Dunne, Barbet, McCallum; Field, Johansen; Thomas, Amos, Chair; Dykes

Derby Team News

Max Bird will complete the final game of his three-match suspension for the visitors, while fellow regular Ravel Morrison remains a doubt owing to sickness.

Rooney is free of new injury concerns, but Colin Kazim-Richards is still out with an ankle ailment that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Derby Predicted Line Up

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan; Bielik, Thompson; Ebiowei, Lawrence, Knight; Plange

Best QPR vs Derby County Free Bets