QPR vs Cardiff City top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

When Queens Park Rangers host Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, they will be hoping to break their recent run of bad luck. Rangers are presently fifth in the table, three points behind seventh, while the Bluebirds are 18th and looking for a great finish to the season.

Best QPR vs Cardiff City free bets and betting offers

Looking for a QPR vs Cardiff City free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Championship game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

QPR vs Cardiff City odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker QPR 23/20 Draw 9/4 Cardiff 13/5

How to claim a QPR vs Cardiff City free bet

Claiming the QPR vs Cardiff City free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your QPR vs Cardiff City free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Championship clash between QPR vs Cardiff City.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

QPR vs Cardiff City betting tips and prediction

Both teams are coming into the contest with opposite records. Last Saturday, the hosts were defeated 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers away from home. The difference between the two teams was determined by Reda Khadra’s 77th-minute strike.

Uche Ikpeazu came off the bench to score the game’s only goal, giving Cardiff City a 1-0 triumph over Derby County on Tuesday.

With the win, the Welsh team moved up to 18th place in the rankings, with 39 points from 35 games. QPR’s defeat to Blackburn dropped them to fifth place, putting them below the Lancashire club.

QPR’s recent dismal form has threatened to wreck their promotion hopes, but they will welcome the chance to return to Loftus Road. The capital club has a strong home record and will be expected to rebound with a victory. Cardiff City’s away form has been dismal in recent weeks, and we expect that trend to continue. QPR will win by a comfortable margin.

QPR vs Cardiff City betting tips: QPR to win @ 23/20 with bet365