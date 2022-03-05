QPR vs Cardiff City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, QPR will host Cardiff City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in an EFL Championship match. Watch the live stream by following the guidelines mentioned below.
QPR vs Cardiff City preview
QPR will be looking to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in their previous game in the Championship.
Queens Park Rangers had 56% possession and seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Blackburn Rovers had ten shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Blackburn Rovers’ goal came from Reda Khadra (77′).
Queens Park Rangers have exhibited a lack of defensive tenacity in recent games. In fact, Queens Park Rangers have been outscored in six of their past six games, allowing eight goals in the process. However, it remains to be seen whether the current trend will continue in this game.
Cardiff City comes into this game fresh off a 1-0 Championship victory over Derby County in their most recent match.
Cardiff City had 37% possession and 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Uche Ikpeazu (85′) was Cardiff City’s lone player to score. Derby County had nine shots on goal, one of which was on target.
Cardiff City has scored six goals in their last six games, according to Steve Morison. The total number of goals scored against them within the same time span is six.
QPR vs Cardiff City team news
QPR team news
Injuries have ruled out Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh, Sam McCallum, and Lee Wallace. Lyndon Dykes is a game-time decision. Seny Dieng, who was substituted in the previous game, is also questionable for this one.
QPR predicted line-up
Marshall; Dickie, Barbet, Dunne; Odubajo, Field, Hendrick, McCallum; Johansen, Chair; Willock
Cardiff team news
Injuries have kept Max Watters, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, and Isaac Vassell out of the lineup.
Cardiff predicted lineup
Smithies; Drameh, Ng, Flint, McGuinness, Bagan; Doyle, Wintle, Ralls; Hugill, Ikpeazu
