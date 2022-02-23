QPR vs Blackpool prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

The English Championship continues this week, with QPR hosting Blackpool on Wednesday night at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:45
Date: 24th February 2022, The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
QPR vs Blackpool Prediction
QPR are winless in four league games and five in all competitions, their worst run of form since late 2020. They have gone undefeated in their previous six home games and will want to build on that.
Blackpool has lost just one of their previous seven league games, while not winning any of their last three. They’ve scored at least one goal in each of their games this season, and they might pick up a point on Wednesday.
QPR vs Blackpool Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Blackpool @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best QPR vs Blackpool free bets
- Find out where to watch the QPR vs Blackpool live stream
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
QPR vs Blackpool Betting Tips
Following a 1-1 draw against Hull City in the Championship, QPR prepare for this match.
Queens Park Rangers haven’t surrendered a goal in a long time. In fact, Queens Park Rangers’ defense has been breached in five of their last six matches, resulting in the loss of eight goals.
Blackpool had previously drawn 1-1 with Cardiff City in the Championship.
Looking at their recent form, Blackpool has been outscored in five of their previous six games, with their opponents scoring a total of six goals. In defense, Blackpool’s flaws have been revealed. It will be fascinating to see if the current trend continues into the next encounter.
QPR vs Blackpool Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
QPR vs Blackpool Betting Odds
Match Winner
QPR @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet
Draw @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet
Blackpool @ 11/4 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 1/1
Under 2.5 @ 3/4
QPR vs Blackpool Free Bet
LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets