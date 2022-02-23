QPR vs Blackpool prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

The English Championship continues this week, with QPR hosting Blackpool on Wednesday night at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 24th February 2022, The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

QPR vs Blackpool Prediction

QPR are winless in four league games and five in all competitions, their worst run of form since late 2020. They have gone undefeated in their previous six home games and will want to build on that.

Blackpool has lost just one of their previous seven league games, while not winning any of their last three. They’ve scored at least one goal in each of their games this season, and they might pick up a point on Wednesday.

QPR vs Blackpool Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Blackpool @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

QPR vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Following a 1-1 draw against Hull City in the Championship, QPR prepare for this match.

Queens Park Rangers haven’t surrendered a goal in a long time. In fact, Queens Park Rangers’ defense has been breached in five of their last six matches, resulting in the loss of eight goals.

Blackpool had previously drawn 1-1 with Cardiff City in the Championship.

Looking at their recent form, Blackpool has been outscored in five of their previous six games, with their opponents scoring a total of six goals. In defense, Blackpool’s flaws have been revealed. It will be fascinating to see if the current trend continues into the next encounter.

QPR vs Blackpool Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.

QPR vs Blackpool Betting Odds

Match Winner

QPR @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet

Blackpool @ 11/4 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 1/1

Under 2.5 @ 3/4

QPR vs Blackpool Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.