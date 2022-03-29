Qatar vs Slovenia live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Qatar will be hoping to build on their win over Bulgaria when they take on Slovenia in an international friendly this week.

Qatar vs Slovenia live stream

Qatar vs Slovenia Preview

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Bulgaria and they will be confident of getting a good result here. They managed to beat Slovenia the last time these two sides met and the visitors will have to improve in order to grind out a positive result here. Slovenia are coming into this game on the back of just two wins from the last six matches across all competitions and they will have to improve considerably.

When does Qatar vs Slovenia kick-off?

The international friendly match between Qatar vs Slovenia kicks off at 18:30 pm BST, on the 29th of March at Education City Stadium.

Qatar vs Slovenia Team News

Qatar team news

Hassan Al Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem are injured for the hosts.

Qatar predicted line-up vs Slovenia: Yousuf Hassan (GK); Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Assim Madibo, Mohammed Waad, Bassam Al Rawi, Abdullah Al Ahrak; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Slovenia team news