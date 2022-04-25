Top horse racing action this week as the five-day Punchestown Festival runs from Tuesday 26th April to Saturday 30th April. Many star horses on show in some top races that include the Punchestown Champion Chase, Punchestown Gold Cup, Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle and the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.
So, here at SportsLens we’ve complied a list of the best EXISTING CUSTOMER offers that you can take advantage of over the 2022 Punchestown Festival.
Best Existing Customer Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Offers
See below the bookmakers with the best 2022 Punchestown Festival free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.
BoyleSports: Punchestown Races Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG
BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Punchestown horse racing offers as you can get your money back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite (selected races)
How to Claim the BoyleSports Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
- Place a win bet on any horse in a UK/Irish race
- If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
- Plus, extra place daily specials for each-way backers
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
LiveScore Bet: Punchestown Horse Racing Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Live Horse Racing Streaming
LiveScore Bet offer their new customers a cracking bet £10 and get £20 free bet, but once you’re a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing fans to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG
How to Claim the 888sport Punchestown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back the winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
QuinnBet: Punchestown Festival Horse Racing money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav & BOG
How to Claim the QuinnBet Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
- Bet on selected races and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Fitzdares: Punchestown Festival ‘Rags to Riches’ Free Bet Offer
You can get your money back up to £10 if your horse finishes 2nd to a winner that SP’s at 20/1 or bigger
How to Claim the Fitzdares Punchestown Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on any UK/Irish horse race
- If your horses finishes second to a horse with a starting price of 20/1+ Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
- This horse racing offer applies to ALL UK and Irish horse racing
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
- Ts&C’s apply
Virgin Bet: Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Punchestown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish horse race (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Paddy Power: Horse Racing Daily Extra Places & BOG
The Paddy Power existing customer Punchestown horse racing offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.
How to Claim the Paddy Power Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
- Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
- BOG – If your horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
- Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Punchestown horse races for enhanced each-way place terms.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
bet365: Punchestown Horse Racing Offer, BOG & Bet Boosts
bet365 will some cracking existing customer Punchestown horse racing offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed and all UK and Irish racing and also daily horse racing bet boosts to take advantage of.
How to Claim the bet365 Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
BetVictor: Punchestown Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Weekly Loyalty Club
BetVictor also offer all their Punchestown horse racing customers the Best Odds Guaranteed offer and all UK and Irish racin, plus they also have a weekly £5 free bet loyalty club.
How to Claim the BetVictor Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BetVictor
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Weekly £5 free bet via their loyalty club ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Betfair: Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Betfair Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfair
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish race (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Betfred: Free Bet On Punchestown Festival 2nd’s plus Best Odds Guaranteed Prices
How to Claim the Betfred Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfred
- Place a bet on selected races, then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
- Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
- Collect Rewards4Racing Points
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
The Pools: Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Extra Place Specials & BOG
How to Claim the The Pools Punchestown Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to The Pools
- Back a horse (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG
How to Claim the Goodwin Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length In A Chase Race
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Falls At The Last When Leading
- Free Bet Refund If 2nd to 50/1 (or bigger) Winner
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Punchestown Festival this week (Tues-Sat) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.
