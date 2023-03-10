Public Betting For NCAA Tournament Games Today (Mar.10)

The NCAA Conference Tournaments are heating up with the quarterfinals and semifinals in several major conferences ready to tip off on Friday. Find the most bet on conference tournament contests along with where the public betting action is today’s college basketball games.

Several of the top teams in the nation will put their talents on display today’s conference tournaments. Many of the No.1 seeds had an automatic bye to the quarterfinals, so fans waiting to see the likes of Kansas, Purdue, and Alabama will be in luck.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Rutgers vs Purdue is the most bet on college basketball game of the day.

In the Big Ten, No.1 seed Purdue has already drawn 77% of the public money, which is way more than any other team. The Boilmakers are also the most bet on team on Friday, drawing in 75% of the public bets. Could an upset be brewing in the Big Ten Tournament?

Find out the most bet on teams, along with where the public money is going during Friday’s slate of games.

Public Betting for NCAA Conference Tournament Games Today

The top online sportsbooks have released the most bet on teams for Friday’s NCAA Conference Tournament games.

The three most bet on games include Rutgers vs Purdue, Mississippi State vs Alabama, and Tennessee vs Missouri.

The Big Ten Tournament continues after Rutgers beat out Michigan yesterday for a shot against No.1 seed Purdue. The winner will take on the winner of Michigan vs Iowa tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile in the SEC, No.5 Tennessee takes on No.4 Missouri for a potential chance at No.1 seed Alabama in the semifinals. The Crimson Tide are also one of the most bet on teams of the day, as they take on Mississippi State in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament.

Check out the public betting for all of the NCAA conference tournament action on Friday, March 10, 2023 below.

Most Bet On College Basketball Games for Mar. 10

Rutgers vs Purdue Mississippi State vs Alabama Tennessee vs Missouri

Most Bet On Teams For Mar. 10

Purdue -6.5 —75% Alabama -7.5 — 60% Tennessee -5.5 — 58%

Most Public Money For NCAA Conference Tournament Games Today

Purdue -6.5 — 77% Tennessee -5.5 — 66% Alabama -7.5 — 61%

