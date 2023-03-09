The NCAA Conference Tournaments are underway and several of the top teams in the country will be in action on Thursday. Find the most bet on NCAA college basketball games, along with where the public betting action and money is on Thursday’s contests.

According to one of the top online sportsbooks, Iowa vs Baylor is the most bet on college basketball game of the day. Baylor has drawn 73 percent of the public money, more than any other team.

More than 70 percent of the public is betting on the Bears to win but that’s not the most-backed team for Thursday’s conference tournament action. Virginia is the most bet on team on Thursday, drawing a staggering 87 percent of the public bets.

Public Betting for NCAA Conference Tournament Games Today

The three most bet on games are Iowa State vs Baylor, Wake Forest vs Miami and North Carolina vs Virginia.

The ACC heats up heading into the quarterfinals as Wake Forest meets the No.1 seed Miami and North Carolina meet longtime rival Virginia tonight.

From Kansas City, the Big 12 tournament continues with the quarterfinals with Baylor vs Iowa State squaring off for a shot against No.1 seed Kansas.

Most Bet On College Basketball Games for Mar. 8

Iowa State vs Baylor Wake Forest vs Miami North Carolina vs Virginia

Most Bet On Teams For Mar. 8

Virginia -1.5 — 87% Miami -6.5 — 79% Baylor -3.5 — 72%

Most Public Money For NCAA Conference Tournament Games Today

Baylor -3.5 — 73% Miami -6.5 — 71% Virginia -1.5 — 70%