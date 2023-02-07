NFL

Public Bets Big on Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl As Bookies Hope for Kansas City Chiefs Win

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
eagles 1
eagles 1

Super Bowl LVII on Sunday is expected to be a thrilling encounter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. As the biggest game of the year approaches, big money is being wagered on the outcome. Money appears to be favoring the Eagles and the over according to Dave Mason of BetOnline.

BetOnline Want a Chiefs Win

According to BetOnline‘s Dave Mason, top US sportsbooks are seeing money pour in for the Eagles and the “over.” Despite the bookies hoping for the Chiefs to win, Mason reports that 69% of the money wagered on the handicap is being placed on the Eagles -1.5. Meanwhile 58% of the money wagered on the moneyline is also favoring the Eagles.

“One week from today all hell breaks loose,” Mason tweeted on Sunday. “House still needs Chiefs big.”

The public also appears to be betting heavily on a high-scoring game. 60% of the money being placed on the total with BetOnline is on over 50.5. In a significant move, Mason revealed that they took a $100,000 wager on the over 49.5. This shows that some punters are feeling confident about an offensive explosion on Super Bowl Sunday.

Money Coming For Eagles Everywhere

BetOnline are not the only sportsbook seeing money for the Eagles. BetMGM and Caesars also report relentless money coming for the favorites. Caesars reported that 74% of early spread tickets were pro-Eagles and 72% of early spread money also favored Philly.

“I’m a little surprised with how lopsided the spread action has been so far,” Adam Pullen, Caesars assistant director of trading said. “Usually, when games are closer to pick, you’re more likely to have balanced action.” However, the public won’t be told what to do and the cash for Philly keeps on piling up.

With the Super Bowl being one of the biggest betting events of the year, a total of $1.1 billion is expected to be legally wagered on the game. As the Eagles receive the bulk of the public’s backing, this could be a lucrative opportunity for those betting on the Philadelphia side.

With big money being wagered on the game, and the majority of the public backing the Eagles, it promises to be an exciting and potentially profitable event for those betting on the outcome. Whether the Eagles can get it done for the public remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the Super Bowl is always a must-see event.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
howie roseman
NFL

LATEST 10 of 11 Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Offensive Starters Acquired Through NFL Draft

Author image David Evans  •  1h
Brady
NFL
Tom Brady Pushes Back His FOX Broadcasting Debut To 2024
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h

Newly retied Tom Brady is pushing back his FOX broadcasting career to the fall of 2024.   From NFL Now: Tom Brady told @ColinCowherd he’ll start his Fox broadcasting career…

Green
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver AJ Green Retires
Author image Owen Jones  •  18h

NFL veteran wide receiver AJ Green has announced his retirement.   AJ Green enrolled at Georgia as a 5-star recruit in 2008. Three years later, Green became the highest drafted…

amazon alexa
NFL
Amazon’s Alexa Predicts Philadelphia Eagles Defense Will Be Key to Super Bowl Win
Author image David Evans  •  2h
CEH
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire From Injured Reserve
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
ejiro evero
NFL
Carolina Panthers Hire Ejiro Evero As Their DC
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
Joe Woods Saints
NFL
New Orleans Saints Expected To Hire Joe Woods As New DC
Author image Kyle Curran  •  22h
Arrow to top