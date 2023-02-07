Super Bowl LVII on Sunday is expected to be a thrilling encounter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. As the biggest game of the year approaches, big money is being wagered on the outcome. Money appears to be favoring the Eagles and the over according to Dave Mason of BetOnline.

BetOnline Want a Chiefs Win

According to BetOnline‘s Dave Mason, top US sportsbooks are seeing money pour in for the Eagles and the “over.” Despite the bookies hoping for the Chiefs to win, Mason reports that 69% of the money wagered on the handicap is being placed on the Eagles -1.5. Meanwhile 58% of the money wagered on the moneyline is also favoring the Eagles.

“One week from today all hell breaks loose,” Mason tweeted on Sunday. “House still needs Chiefs big.”

One week from today all hell breaks loose. House still needs Chiefs big. $$$ 69% Eagles -1.5

58% Eagles -126

60% Over 50.5 — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) February 5, 2023

The public also appears to be betting heavily on a high-scoring game. 60% of the money being placed on the total with BetOnline is on over 50.5. In a significant move, Mason revealed that they took a $100,000 wager on the over 49.5. This shows that some punters are feeling confident about an offensive explosion on Super Bowl Sunday.

Money Coming For Eagles Everywhere

BetOnline are not the only sportsbook seeing money for the Eagles. BetMGM and Caesars also report relentless money coming for the favorites. Caesars reported that 74% of early spread tickets were pro-Eagles and 72% of early spread money also favored Philly.

“I’m a little surprised with how lopsided the spread action has been so far,” Adam Pullen, Caesars assistant director of trading said. “Usually, when games are closer to pick, you’re more likely to have balanced action.” However, the public won’t be told what to do and the cash for Philly keeps on piling up.

With the Super Bowl being one of the biggest betting events of the year, a total of $1.1 billion is expected to be legally wagered on the game. As the Eagles receive the bulk of the public’s backing, this could be a lucrative opportunity for those betting on the Philadelphia side.

With big money being wagered on the game, and the majority of the public backing the Eagles, it promises to be an exciting and potentially profitable event for those betting on the outcome. Whether the Eagles can get it done for the public remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the Super Bowl is always a must-see event.