PSV Eindhoven news: Dutch side want to sign Liverpool’s Nat Phillips

PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Nat Phillips who is currently on the books of Liverpool, according to reports.

The Dutch side are in the transfer market for a new centre-back and believe the 24-year-old as a good fit to their needs.

As per Football Insider, Roger Schmidt’s side have made an approach for signing the English footballer this month.

The talented defender enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season when the Reds were going through an injury crisis. He clocked up 17 Premier League appearances, earning a goal and an assist to his name.

However, with the injury crisis easing at Anfield, he has been struggling to get game time at the Merseyside club.

The 24-year-old has made only four senior appearances this season, with two of them coming in the Champions League.

The Reds are willing to listen to offers for the player but they reportedly want around £12 million transfer fee.

Liverpool have already rejected a £7m bid from Watford while West Ham have also been credited with an interest in him.

PSV are aiming to win the Eredivisie title this season and have been impressive with their performances so far.

They are currently at the top of the league standings, having secured 46 points from 19 matches.

The Dutch side haven’t claimed the league crown since 2018, with Ajax winning the previous two titles.