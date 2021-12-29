PSG news: Teenage sensation Xavi Simons on the radar of Rangers

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Rangers are interested in signing Xavi Simons who is currently on the books of Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The 18-year-old was part of Barcelona’s academy until 16 and went on to join the Ligue 1 giants in 2019.

He earned his professional debut for the Parisians in February against Caen in a Coupe de France match.

The talented youngster was also part of PSG’s pre-season and he impressed with his performances in the friendly matches against Le Mans and Chambly.

However, he is currently struggling for minutes at the Parc des Princes with Mauricio Pochettino having plenty of options for his position.

Simons is said to be unhappy with his current situation as he wants to play regular football.

According to Spanish outlet AS (via the Daily Record), Rangers are leading the race to sign the teenage sensation.

It is said that the Gers have already started talks with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at the Parc des Princes is set to expire in the summer and he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs.

Simons is considered as one of the best young players in the world and he could be a great signing for the Scottish champions.

Rangers are competing with Celtic for the league title this campaign.

They have been excellent so far despite managerial change in the middle of the season.

The Gers are currently at the top of the table, having a six points lead over second-placed Celtic.