Preston vs Millwall Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Preston will be looking to build on their recent performances with a win over Millwall in the championship on Friday.

Preston vs Millwall Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Preston 29/20 Millwall 23/10 Draw 2/1

Preston vs Millwall Predictions

The home side are 13th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive league wins.

They will be looking to close in on the top half with a win here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 9th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from their last four league matches.

Millwall are the better team here and it will be interesting to see whether they can bounce back strongly.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five matches against Preston across all competitions and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points.

Preston vs Millwall Prediction: Preston 1-1 Millwall @ 28/5 with Bet Storm

Preston vs Millwall Betting Tips

Millwall have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve their form considerably if they want to keep their promotion hopes alive.

The visitors have an impressive head to head record against Preston and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a vital away win here.

Meanwhile, the home side have won their last three matches in the championship in front of their own fans and they will be fairly confident of getting another positive result here.

Preston vs Millwall betting tip: Draw @ 2/1 with Bet Storm

How to watch Preston vs Millwall Live Stream

You can watch the Preston vs Millwall game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

When is Preston vs Millwall?

The Championship clash between Preston vs Millwall will be played on the 15th of April at Deepdale Stadium.

What time does Preston vs Millwall Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Preston vs Millwall kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Preston vs Millwall Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Preston Team News

Iversen; Berg, Bauer, Hughes; McCann, Browne, Whiteman, Cunningham; Johnson; Riis, Archer

Preston Predicted Starting Line-Up

Preston will be without the services of Isaiah Brown, Ched Evans and Tom Barkhuizen because of injuries.

Millwall Team News

Meanwhile, Millwall are without Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson because of injuries.

Millwall Predicted Starting Line-Up

Bialkowski; Ballard, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Kieftenbeld, Malone; Wallace; Afobe, Burke

Best Preston vs Millwall Free Bets