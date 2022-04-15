Preston vs Millwall Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Preston will be looking to build on their recent performances with a win over Millwall in the championship on Friday.
Preston vs Millwall Odds
Preston vs Millwall Predictions
The home side are 13th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive league wins.
They will be looking to close in on the top half with a win here.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 9th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from their last four league matches.
Millwall are the better team here and it will be interesting to see whether they can bounce back strongly.
The visitors are undefeated in their last five matches against Preston across all competitions and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points.
Preston vs Millwall Prediction: Preston 1-1 Millwall @ 28/5 with Bet Storm
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Preston vs Millwall Betting Tips
Millwall have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve their form considerably if they want to keep their promotion hopes alive.
The visitors have an impressive head to head record against Preston and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a vital away win here.
Meanwhile, the home side have won their last three matches in the championship in front of their own fans and they will be fairly confident of getting another positive result here.
Preston vs Millwall betting tip: Draw @ 2/1 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
How to watch Preston vs Millwall Live Stream
You can watch the Preston vs Millwall game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.
Alternatively, you can follow the Preston vs Millwall clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.
- Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking this link
- Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
- Follow all the action from Preston vs Millwall with Bet Storm
When is Preston vs Millwall?
The Championship clash between Preston vs Millwall will be played on the 15th of April at Deepdale Stadium.
What time does Preston vs Millwall Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Preston vs Millwall kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
Preston vs Millwall Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Preston Team News
Iversen; Berg, Bauer, Hughes; McCann, Browne, Whiteman, Cunningham; Johnson; Riis, Archer
Preston Predicted Starting Line-Up
Preston will be without the services of Isaiah Brown, Ched Evans and Tom Barkhuizen because of injuries.
Millwall Team News
Meanwhile, Millwall are without Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson because of injuries.
Millwall Predicted Starting Line-Up
Bialkowski; Ballard, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Kieftenbeld, Malone; Wallace; Afobe, Burke
Best Preston vs Millwall Free Bets
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
832 Codes claimed
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Copied
Claim Bonus
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Claim Bonus
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Bonus
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets