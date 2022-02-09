Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Preston North End will play Huddersfield Town at Deepdale on Wednesday in the English Championship, which resumes this week.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 10th February 2022, Deepdale

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Preston North End is unbeaten in four games and has only lost one of their last nine league games. They have gone undefeated in their past five league home games and will be looking forward to the midweek match.

With a 12-game unbeaten streak, Huddersfield Town are in even better shape. Wednesday’s match could result in a draw because both sides are in excellent form.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town @ 5/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Preston North End will be hoping to duplicate their 0-1 Championship win over Hull City.

Preston North End had 51 percent possession and had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target. Cameron Archer was Preston North End’s only goal scorer. Hull City had a total of ten shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Huddersfield come into this match fresh off a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Barnsley.

Huddersfield Town had 52 percent possession and seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Duane Holmes was the only Huddersfield Town player to score. Barnsley, on the other hand, had 5 shots on goal, none of which were on target.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Odds

Match Winner

Huddersfield @ 5/2 with bet365

Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Preston @ 5/4 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/10

Under 2.5 @ 5/7

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: