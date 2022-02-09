Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Preston North End will play Huddersfield Town at Deepdale on Wednesday in the English Championship, which resumes this week.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:45
Date: 10th February 2022, Deepdale
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction
Preston North End is unbeaten in four games and has only lost one of their last nine league games. They have gone undefeated in their past five league home games and will be looking forward to the midweek match.
With a 12-game unbeaten streak, Huddersfield Town are in even better shape. Wednesday’s match could result in a draw because both sides are in excellent form.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town @ 5/2 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips
Preston North End will be hoping to duplicate their 0-1 Championship win over Hull City.
Preston North End had 51 percent possession and had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target. Cameron Archer was Preston North End’s only goal scorer. Hull City had a total of ten shots on goal, two of which were on target.
Huddersfield come into this match fresh off a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Barnsley.
Huddersfield Town had 52 percent possession and seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Duane Holmes was the only Huddersfield Town player to score. Barnsley, on the other hand, had 5 shots on goal, none of which were on target.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Odds
Match Winner
Huddersfield @ 5/2 with bet365
Draw @ 21/10 with bet365
Preston @ 5/4 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 13/10
Under 2.5 @ 5/7
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Free Bet
