Preston North End vs Bournemouth top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

When Bournemouth travels to Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, they will be looking for their fifth consecutive victory. The Cherries are second in the table and getting closer to a return to the Premier League, while the Lilywhites are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in 12th.

Best Preston North End vs Bournemouth free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Preston North End vs Bournemouth free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Championship game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Preston North End vs Bournemouth odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Bournemouth 5/4 Draw 9/4 Preston 12/5

How to claim a Preston North End vs Bournemouth free bet

Claiming the Preston North End vs Bournemouth free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Deepdale Stadium for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Preston North End vs Bournemouth free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Championship clash between Preston North End vs Bournemouth.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Preston North End vs Bournemouth betting tips and prediction

Preston North End and AFC Bournemouth meet on Saturday in Game Week 36 of the Championship.

Preston had hoped to win their previous match against Coventry City, but they were denied by a penalty in the 89th minute. Their optimism was short-lived, however, as Coventry equalized in the 90th minute. The final score was 1-1 on the FT.

After the previous encounter, Bournemouth added another victory to their total. Bournemouth won the game with a 2-1 FT result after scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes.

The Lilywhites haven’t been playing at their best lately. In recent contests, the team has had some difficulty finding victories. Six of the team’s last ten encounters have resulted in goals, although only three of those have been in victories. With 47 points from their matches, the squad is ranked 12th in the league.

Throughout the season, the Cherries have performed admirably. Their outstanding play has aided the team’s rise to second place in the league table. So far, they have 61 points from their matches. They’ve won four games in a row.

Based on the performances, Bournemouth has a better chance of winning the match than Preston. The majority of their goals have come in the second half of games.

Preston North End vs Bournemouth betting tips: Bournemouth to win @ 5/4 with bet365