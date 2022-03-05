Preston North End vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Preston North End will take on Bournemouth in the EFL Championship at Deepdale Stadium on Saturday, hoping to end their winless streak.
Preston North End vs Bournemouth preview
Preston North End is coming off a 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the Championship.
Preston North End had 47% possession and 14 shots on goal, 6 of which were on target, in the encounter. Daniel Johnson (89′) scored the goal for Preston North End. Coventry City had ten shots on goal, three of which were successful. Coventry City scored through Fabio Tavares (98′).
In five of the last six games in which Preston North End has been involved, fewer than three goals were scored per game. During this time, their opponents scored a total of four goals, while Preston North End scored five.
Whereas Bournemouth will enter the match on the back of a 2-1 Championship victory against Stoke City in their previous match.
Bournemouth had 68% possession and 15 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Dominic Solanke (83′) and Jamal Lowe (89′) scored for Bournemouth. Stoke City had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Stoke City’s Tommy Smith scored in the 20th minute.
The numbers speak for themselves: Bournemouth has been scored against in five of their previous six games, allowing a total of five goals. Bournemouth’s defense is in desperate need of reinforcements. However, such a pattern is unlikely to persist in the game.
Preston North End vs Bournemouth team news
Preston North End team news
Patrick Bauer is still out with a hip injury, while Liam Lindsay is suspended following his red card in the 0-0 draw with Coventry. While Tom Barkhuizen and Greg Cunningham are still sidelined, Josh Murphy and Sean Maguire may be able to return from injury.
Preston North End predicted line-up
Iversen; Hughes, Diaby, van den Berg; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Earl; Johnson; Archer, Riis
Bournemouth team news
Jaidon Anthony and Ryan Christie have returned to training after recovering from injuries, but they will be evaluated before the game. After missing the win over Stoke City due to illness, Nat Phillips is back in the squad and could make an immediate impact.
Bournemouth predicted lineup
Travers; Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Billing, Cook, Cantwell; Lowe, Solanke, Dembele
