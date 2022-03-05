Preston North End vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Preston North End will take on Bournemouth in the EFL Championship at Deepdale Stadium on Saturday, hoping to end their winless streak.

How to watch Preston North End vs Bournemouth live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Preston North End vs Bournemouth live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Preston North End vs Bournemouth live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Preston North End vs Bournemouth preview

Preston North End is coming off a 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the Championship.

Preston North End had 47% possession and 14 shots on goal, 6 of which were on target, in the encounter. Daniel Johnson (89′) scored the goal for Preston North End. Coventry City had ten shots on goal, three of which were successful. Coventry City scored through Fabio Tavares (98′).

In five of the last six games in which Preston North End has been involved, fewer than three goals were scored per game. During this time, their opponents scored a total of four goals, while Preston North End scored five.

Whereas Bournemouth will enter the match on the back of a 2-1 Championship victory against Stoke City in their previous match.

Bournemouth had 68% possession and 15 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Dominic Solanke (83′) and Jamal Lowe (89′) scored for Bournemouth. Stoke City had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Stoke City’s Tommy Smith scored in the 20th minute.

The numbers speak for themselves: Bournemouth has been scored against in five of their previous six games, allowing a total of five goals. Bournemouth’s defense is in desperate need of reinforcements. However, such a pattern is unlikely to persist in the game.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Preston North End vs Bournemouth team news

Preston North End team news

Patrick Bauer is still out with a hip injury, while Liam Lindsay is suspended following his red card in the 0-0 draw with Coventry. While Tom Barkhuizen and Greg Cunningham are still sidelined, Josh Murphy and Sean Maguire may be able to return from injury.

Preston North End predicted line-up

Iversen; Hughes, Diaby, van den Berg; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Earl; Johnson; Archer, Riis

Bournemouth team news

Jaidon Anthony and Ryan Christie have returned to training after recovering from injuries, but they will be evaluated before the game. After missing the win over Stoke City due to illness, Nat Phillips is back in the squad and could make an immediate impact.

Bournemouth predicted lineup

Travers; Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Billing, Cook, Cantwell; Lowe, Solanke, Dembele

Preston North End vs Bournemouth free bets