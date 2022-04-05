Countries
preston north end vs blackpool live stream predictions odds and betting tips 05 04 2022

Preston North End vs Blackpool Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

18 mins ago

on

preston north end

Preston will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Blackpool in the championship this week.

Preston North End vs Blackpool Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Preston North End 6/5 BetUK logo
Blackpool 12/5 BetUK logo
Draw 11/5 BetUK logo

Preston North End vs Blackpool Predictions

The home side have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, Blackpool are not at their best either and they have failed to win their last two league matches.

Neither side are in particularly good form here and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The home side have failed to score in their last three matches in the championship and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points.

On current form, this should be an evenly matched contest and the two sides are likely to cancel each other out.

Preston North End vs Blackpool Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Blackpool @ 28/5 with Bet UK

Preston North End vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Preston have scored just three goals in their last six matches across all competitions and Blackpool have managed eight in that same period.

Neither side are particularly effective going forward and a low scoring game could be on the cards here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 10 goals and under 2.5 goals seem likely.

Preston North End vs Blackpool betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 5/8 with Bet UK

How to Watch Preston North End vs Blackpool Live Stream

You can watch the Preston North End vs Blackpool game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Preston North End vs Blackpool clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Preston North End vs Blackpool with Bet UK

When is Preston North End vs Blackpool?

The Championship clash between Preston North End vs Blackpool will be played on the 5th of April at Deepdale.

What time does Preston North End vs Blackpool Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Reading vs Stoke City kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.

Preston North End vs Blackpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Preston Team News

The home side will be without the services of Craig Cunningham, Isaiah Brown, Ched Evans, and Tom Barkhuizen due to injuries. Liam Lindsay is suspended.

Preston Predicted Starting Line-Up

Iversen; Berg, Bauer, Hughes; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Rafferty; Johnson; Archer, Maguire

Blackpool Team News

The visitors will be without Dujon Sterling and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel due to injuries.

Blackpool Predicted Starting Line-Up

Grimshaw; James, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband; Bowler, Connolly, Dougall, Anderson; Yates, Madine

