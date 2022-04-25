Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Preston will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Monday night.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Preston North End 13/8 Blackburn Rovers 17/10 Draw 21/10

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Predictions

The home side are currently 15th in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six matches.

On the other hand, Blackburn are 9th in the league table and they are on a five-match winless run.

The visitors have the better side on paper but they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a win here.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Blackburn Rovers @ 9/2 with Bet Storm

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Preston are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Blackburn and it will be interesting to see whether the home side can take advantage of Blackburn’s inconsistencies and grind out all three points here.

Neither side are in particularly good form right now and this could be a close contest.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers betting tip: Draw @ 21/10 with Bet Storm

When is Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers?

The Championship clash between Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers will be played on the 25th of April at Deepdale.

What time does Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers?

The Championship clash between Preston and Blackburn kicks off at 19:30 pm BST.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Preston Team News

Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown, Ryan Ledson, and Ched Evans are ruled out with injuries.

Preston Predicted Starting Line-Up

Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Bambo Diaby, Andrew Hughes; Brad Potts, Alistair McCann, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Greg Cunningham; Sean Maguire, Cameron Archer

Blackburn Team News

Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda are both ruled out with injuries.

Blackburn Predicted Starting Line-Up

Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher

Best Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Free Bets