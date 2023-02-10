NFL

President Biden’s Pregame Super Bowl Interview To Last Under 4.5 Minutes At -155 Odds With BetOnline

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Joe Biden Super Bowl Pregame Interviews NFL
Joe Biden Super Bowl Pregame Interviews NFL

It is tradition for the President of the United States to do an interview ahead of the Super Bowl every year. This will be President Biden’s third pregame Super Bowl interview. Biden’s 2022 pregame Super Bowl interview lasted just three minutes, with his 2021 Super Bowl pregame interview also lasting under 4.5 minutes.

Length of President Biden’s Pregame Super Bowl Interview Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. There are so many different avenues to explore when betting on the NFL. One obscure prop bet is wagering on the length of President Biden’s Super Bowl pregame interview. NFL bettors can simply bet on whether President Biden’s Super Bowl interview will last under or over 4.5 minutes.

Here are the prices from BetOnline for how long President Biden’s pre-game interview with Fox Sports will last ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

  • Under 4.5 minutes @ -155
  • Over 4.5 minutes @ +115

Back President Biden’s Pregame Interview To Last Under 4.5 Minutes At Odds Of -155

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night, be sure to place a prop bet on the duration of President Biden’s pregame interview for Super Bowl LVII.

Since being elected the President of the United States of America back in January 2021, Joe Biden has done two Super Bowl pregame interviews.

His first pregame Super Bowl interview back in 2021 was with CBS during the COVID-19 pandemic. His second was with NBC News last year ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

It has yet to be confirmed whether President Biden is going to do his Super Bowl pregame interview with FOX Sports, the host network of Super Bowl LVII. NFL fans can bet on the length of President Biden’s Pregame Interview with BetOnline.

Given the fact both of his two previous interviews ahead of the Super Bowl have been under 4.5 minutes, back the under 4.5 minutes selection again this year.

Of course, President Biden may indeed snub FOX Sports and not do the interview at all. But if he does, then taking Biden’s Super Bowl pregame interview to last less than 4.5 minutes is the bet to take.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Biden Super Bowl Pregame Interviews NFL
NFL

LATEST President Biden’s Pregame Super Bowl Interview To Last Under 4.5 Minutes At -155 Odds With BetOnline

Author image Paul Kelly  •  37min
enu07rfrsnluhwwiher4
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  38min

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has shared his pick to win Sunday’s Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking at the 12th annual NFL…

chris stapleton 1
NFL
What Will Be The Length Of Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl National Anthem?
Author image Andy Newton  •  40min

Popular country singer Chris Stapleton will be dusting down his cowboy hat and tuning up his best guitar as he’s the latest US performer to be picked to sing the…

usa jalen hurts 5222
NFL
BetOnline value Jalen Hurts to score 2+ Super Bowl TDs at +600
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
r1124259 1296x864 3 2
NFL
Super Bowl MVP Odds Shift As Patrick Mahomes Overtakes Jalen Hurts
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Patrick Mahomes MVP NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
Can Patrick Mahomes Become The First NFL MVP To Win The Super Bowl Since 1999?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Damien Woody NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
NFL analyst Damien Woody Predicts Eagles To OutScore Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Arrow to top