It is tradition for the President of the United States to do an interview ahead of the Super Bowl every year. This will be President Biden’s third pregame Super Bowl interview. Biden’s 2022 pregame Super Bowl interview lasted just three minutes, with his 2021 Super Bowl pregame interview also lasting under 4.5 minutes.

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. There are so many different avenues to explore when betting on the NFL. One obscure prop bet is wagering on the length of President Biden’s Super Bowl pregame interview. NFL bettors can simply bet on whether President Biden’s Super Bowl interview will last under or over 4.5 minutes.

Here are the prices from BetOnline for how long President Biden’s pre-game interview with Fox Sports will last ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Under 4.5 minutes @ -155

Over 4.5 minutes @ +115

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night, be sure to place a prop bet on the duration of President Biden’s pregame interview for Super Bowl LVII.

Since being elected the President of the United States of America back in January 2021, Joe Biden has done two Super Bowl pregame interviews.

His first pregame Super Bowl interview back in 2021 was with CBS during the COVID-19 pandemic. His second was with NBC News last year ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

It has yet to be confirmed whether President Biden is going to do his Super Bowl pregame interview with FOX Sports, the host network of Super Bowl LVII. NFL fans can bet on the length of President Biden’s Pregame Interview with BetOnline.

Given the fact both of his two previous interviews ahead of the Super Bowl have been under 4.5 minutes, back the under 4.5 minutes selection again this year.

Of course, President Biden may indeed snub FOX Sports and not do the interview at all. But if he does, then taking Biden’s Super Bowl pregame interview to last less than 4.5 minutes is the bet to take.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

