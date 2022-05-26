Premier League outright to win without the Big Six odds: Newcastle 66/1 ahead of summer window

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Newcastle United? West Ham United? Leicester City? If none of the ‘big six’ sides won the 2022/23 Premier League trophy – who would? Keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Latest Premier League Outright Winner Without The Big Six Odds at bet365

Will The Premier League See A Repeat of Leicester City’s Famous 2015/16 Title Win?

In the unlikely event that one of the ‘big six’ fail to win the Premier League next season, the bookies’ favourite to take the crown is Newcastle United at 66/1.

Following the Saudi-backed takeover of the Magpies, Newcastle spent heavily in January – bringing in Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett.

West Ham United sit at 100/1 but with the threat of losing Declan Rice in midfield this summer, this price may begin to drift as we approach the window’s opening.

Leicester City at 150/1 are just behind, and the Foxes are no secret to an underdog story. However with Youri Tielemans poised to leave the King Power this summer with just one year left on his contract, we’re also expecting to see this price drift closer to the season’s start.

Who Will Win The Premier League?

As implied by the Premier League outright winner odds.

Premier League Winner Chance of Winning Manchester City 63% Liverpool 33% Chelsea 5.8% Manchester United 4.7% Spurs 3.8% Arsenal 0.6%

