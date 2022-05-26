Premier League outright winner odds: Manchester City 4/7 favourite

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester City? Liverpool? Chelsea? Whoever you believe will win the 2022/23 Premier League trophy, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Latest Premier League Outright Winner Odds at bet365

Manchester City Look Unstoppable For Third Consecutive Title

After some final day heroics from Pep Guardiola’s side reminiscent to Sergio Aguero’s stoppage time winner to seal the title in 2012, Manchester City enter the market as 4/7 favourites to retain their Premier League crown next season.

Having already secured the signature of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a £51m fee, City have filled a considerable gap up front after failing to sign a striker last summer – unsuccessful in their pursuits of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United are poised to spend big this summer as the Erik ten Hag era gets underway at Old Trafford, with Jurrien Timber a reported target for the former Ajax boss.

Liverpool couldn’t believe their luck on Sunday when Philippe Coutinho put Aston Villa 2-0 up at the Etihad and looked set for a record-equalling 20th league title, only for Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan to spoil the party.

Chelsea will aim to bounce back under new ownership following a disappointing season including two cup final defeats, and are 16/1 to win the league next season.

Who Will Win The Premier League?

As implied by the Premier League outright winner odds.

Premier League Winner Chance of Winning Manchester City 63% Liverpool 33% Chelsea 5.8% Manchester United 4.7% Spurs 3.8% Arsenal 0.6%

