Premier League To Finish In The Top Six Odds: Newcastle United 9/4 For European Spot

We expect Premier League juggernauts such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United to make the top six – but which sides could potentially throw one of the ‘big six’ out of the mix and make their way into a European spot?

Can Newcastle United Return To Europe?

Outside of the traditional big six, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are the favourites to break into the top six and snatch a European spot which would mark their return to the UEFA competitions for the first time since 2012/13.

West Ham United, Leicester City, and Aston Villa make up the final of the top ten favourites to finish inside the top half – with Brighton, Everton, and Wolves following the trio.

Who Will Finish In The Top 6?

Top 6 Finish Implied Probability Manchester City 99.8% Liverpool 97% Chelsea 82% Tottenham Hotspur 80% Manchester United 69% Arsenal 58% Newcastle United 31% West Ham United 22% Leicester City 18% Aston Villa 16%

