Premier League To Finish In The Top Six Odds: Newcastle United 9/4 For European Spot

We expect Premier League juggernauts such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United to make the top six – but which sides could potentially throw one of the ‘big six’ out of the mix and make their way into a European spot?
Latest Premier League Top 6 Finish Odds At bet365
|Top 6 Finish
|Odds
|Manchester City
|1/500 at bet365
|Liverpool
|1/33 at bet365
|Chelsea
|2/9 at bet365
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1/4 at bet365
|Manchester United
|4/9 at bet365
|Arsenal
|8/11 at bet365
|Newcastle United
|9/4 at bet365
|West Ham United
|7/2 at bet365
|Leicester City
|9/2 at bet365
|Aston Villa
|5/1 at bet365
Can Newcastle United Return To Europe?
Outside of the traditional big six, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are the favourites to break into the top six and snatch a European spot which would mark their return to the UEFA competitions for the first time since 2012/13.
West Ham United, Leicester City, and Aston Villa make up the final of the top ten favourites to finish inside the top half – with Brighton, Everton, and Wolves following the trio.
Who Will Finish In The Top 6?
As implied by the Premier League top six finish odds.
|Top 6 Finish
|Implied Probability
|Manchester City
|99.8%
|Liverpool
|97%
|Chelsea
|82%
|Tottenham Hotspur
|80%
|Manchester United
|69%
|Arsenal
|58%
|Newcastle United
|31%
|West Ham United
|22%
|Leicester City
|18%
|Aston Villa
|16%
