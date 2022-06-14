Premier League Top Scorer Odds: Erling Haaland Leads Golden Boot Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a thrilling Premier League Golden Boot race last season, we are taking a look at who has leading claims for the 2022-23 campaign, with the usual suspects as well as incoming marksmen all included on the shortlist.

Premier League Golden Boot Odds

Erling Haaland Tipped for Emphatic Debut Season

According to the latest odds listed above on bet365, Manchester City’s marquee singing Erling Haaland is favoured to clinch the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season in England.

The enigmatic Norwegian has scored an incredible 135 goals in 183 games across his relatively short career so far, including two 40+ campaigns in two of the last three seasons. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva feeding the hungry 21-year-old next season, it would be a surprise if it wasn’t a fruitful debut season for him.

Elsewhere, this year’s joint winners Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son, who both finished on 23 goals, are among the favourites to repeat their feat next season. We think Son presents fantastic value at 10/1 given his spectacular goalscoring exploits, which included a mesmerising state of zero penalty goals.

Son’s Tottenham strike partner Harry Kane is always in with leading claims given his goal scoring record in the Premier League, and he finished last season with a superb tally of 17 goals and nine assists, which highlights his role as a slightly deeper striker.

This was one behind 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who showed little sign of slowing down with an incredible 18 goals in a sub-standard Manchester United team. The legendary marksman will be eager to prove doubters wrong and win a Golden Boot at his grand old age, and at 10/1, we think this a promising price.

Another newcomer Darwin Nunez, who recently completed an £85m move from Benfica to Liverpool, comes in at 12/1. The young Uruguayan is a monstrous threat and 6″2, and combines incredible mobility and finishing ability with physicality.

He is tailor made for the Premier League and could be an exciting outside chance, although he will likely to be rotated more than others on this list given it will be his first taste of English football.

Who Will Win the Golden Boot?

Below you will find the implied probability of each contender based on bet365’s latest odds.

Golden Boot Winner Implied Probability Erling Haaland 22.2% Mohamed Salah 18.2% Harry Kane 14.3% Cristiano Ronaldo 9.1% Heung-Min Son 9.1% Darwin Nunez 7.7% Romelu Lukaku 4.8% Diogo Jota 3.8%

