Premier League top scorer odds: Mo Salah leads Golden Boot race

The race to become Premier League top scorer is always an exciting one, with many of the league’s biggest players vying for top spot. This season, players like Salah, Ronaldo and Jota all trying to finish the season with the highest tally.

On this page, we’ll be going through the odds on who will be the 2021/22 Premier League top scorer, using the prices found at bet365. We’ll also show you the implied odds, as well as a quick rundown of who we think you should bet on.

Latest odds on 2021/22 Premier League top scorer

A look at the current race to become top goalscorer will show that one man is far more likely than the rest to take the honour: Mo Salah. He is well ahead of Diego Jota in second, even though he’s taken most of January off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

There are several other players bunching up behind the King of Egypt, but they’re all distant competitors. Diego Jota is currently second, while Jamie Vardy takes the third spot at the moment. Other names in the mix at the head of the table include Michail Antonio, Son Heung-min and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Take a look below to see the odds for Premier League top scorer:

Bet £10 Get £10 free if it loses at Paddy Power

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

2021/22 top PL goalscorer: Implied odds

Check out the table below to see the implied odds of the current top ten goalscorers finishing the campaign with the most goals to their name.

Mohamed Salah 77.8% Cristiano Ronaldo 9.1% Diego Jota 7.7% Harry Kane 4.8% Jamie Vardy 3.8% Romelu Lukaku 2.9% Son Heung-Min 2.9% Sadio Mane 2.9% Michail Antonio 2% Bernardo Silva 1.5%