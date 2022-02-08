Premier League top scorer odds: Mo Salah leads Golden Boot race

The race to become Premier League top scorer is always an exciting one, with many of the league’s biggest players vying for top spot. This season, players like Salah, Ronaldo and Jota all trying to finish the season with the highest tally.
On this page, we’ll be going through the odds on who will be the 2021/22 Premier League top scorer, using the prices found at bet365. We’ll also show you the implied odds, as well as a quick rundown of who we think you should bet on.
Latest odds on 2021/22 Premier League top scorer
A look at the current race to become top goalscorer will show that one man is far more likely than the rest to take the honour: Mo Salah. He is well ahead of Diego Jota in second, even though he’s taken most of January off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.
There are several other players bunching up behind the King of Egypt, but they’re all distant competitors. Diego Jota is currently second, while Jamie Vardy takes the third spot at the moment. Other names in the mix at the head of the table include Michail Antonio, Son Heung-min and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Take a look below to see the odds for Premier League top scorer:
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 2/7 with bet365
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 10/1 with bet365
- Diego Jota (Liverpool) – 12/1 with bet365
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 20/1 with bet365
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 25/1 with bet365
- Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) – 33/1 with bet365
- Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 33/1 with bet365
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 33/1 with bet365
- Michail Antonio (West Ham) – 50/1 with bet365
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 66/1 with bet365
2021/22 top PL goalscorer: Implied odds
Check out the table below to see the implied odds of the current top ten goalscorers finishing the campaign with the most goals to their name.
|Mohamed Salah
|77.8%
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|9.1%
|Diego Jota
|7.7%
|Harry Kane
|4.8%
|Jamie Vardy
|3.8%
|Romelu Lukaku
|2.9%
|Son Heung-Min
|2.9%
|Sadio Mane
|2.9%
|Michail Antonio
|2%
|Bernardo Silva
|1.5%
2021/22 Premier League top scorer: Salah huge favourite
Although we’d love to say that the race to become the 2021/22 top scorer is going to be a tight one, it won’t be. Mo Salah already has a large lead over his competitors, and this is despite missing a month for AFCON. Providing he shows even reasonable form when back in the Premier League and doesn’t get seriously injured, he’ll be crowned top scorer at the end of the season.
Salah has very low odds of 2/7, reflecting the fact that the bookies see him as huge favourite for the prize. We wouldn’t usually recommend a bet with odds this low, but there’s nothing else that even tempts us slightly.
Quite simply, no other player will catch the Egyptian, so if we were going to bet on the 2021/22 Premier League top scorer, we’d take Mo Salah at 2/7 with bet365 every time.