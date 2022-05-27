Premier League top four odds: Newcastle 9/1 to reach Champions League

With Manchester City and Liverpool likely to secure top four again in the 2022/23, we’ve looked at the odds for who is likely to join them. Will Newcastle United go big in the summer and get top four? Or will Arsenal make more smart moves and finally get back to Europe’s elite completion?
Latest Premier League 2022/23 Top 4 odds at bet365
|Premier League Top 4
|Odds
|Chelsea
|4/6 at bet365
|Tottenham
|1/1 at bet365
|Man Utd
|11/10 at bet365
|Arsenal
|2/1 at bet365
|Newcastle United
|9/1 at bet365
|West Ham United
|11/1 at bet365
Will newly rich Newcastle United go straight for Champions League?
It is no surprise to see Chelsea favourites to get top four given the talent their squad possesses. The off-field issues seemed to affect the team in the second half of the season. With the summer transfer window approaching, 4/6 doesn’t seem worth the punt as other teams may make real progress with a few signings.
The best money bet looks to be Newcastle United at 9/1. We all know they have money to spend, and after some really smart signings in January they were one of the form teams in the second half of the season.
Newcastle United have already been linked with several players, but over the summer will get a real feel for their expectations based on who they sign. 9/1 on bet365 for Newcastle to finish top four appears to be a bargain price.
Arsenal at 2/1 to finish top four is also tempting for punters. Mikel Arteta has done a great job with them, and narrowly missed out in the 2021/22 season.
Who Will Win The Premier League?
As implied by the Premier League outright winner odds.
|Premier League Winner
|Chance of Winning
|Manchester City
|63%
|Liverpool
|33%
|Chelsea
|5.8%
|Manchester United
|4.7%
|Spurs
|3.8%
|Arsenal
|0.6%
