Premier League Top Four Odds: Arsenal and Spurs Battle For Champions League Spot

The battle for the final Champions League spot has shortened to just two teams – Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who face off tonight in what could prove to be a thrilling North London Derby. Whoever you believe will snatch fourth place, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Chelsea 1/250
Arsenal 2/7
Tottenham 12/5

Arsenal Look Set For Final Champions League Spot

Arsenal enter tonight’s North London derby with four straight wins in their stride, including 4-2 and 3-1 victories against Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur who are lurking shortly behind in fifth place, and a win for Antonio Conte could put a spanner in the works for Arsenal’s Champions League dream.

Chelsea are four points clear of Arsenal in third and barring a huge disaster, Thomas Tuchel’s men will be aiming to reclaim their Champions League trophy next season.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last three encounters, but have picked up just one win in that span against Leicester City earlier this month.

Earlier this season, quickfire goals from Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka put Arsenal 3-0 up in the first-half on their way to a 3-1 victory against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium.

Tonight’s result could ultimately decide the make-up of the Premier League’s top four this season, and secure a highly sought after spot in the Champions League next season.

Who Will Make Up The Premier League’s Top Four?

As implied by the Premier League Top Four odds.

Chelsea 99.6%
Arsenal 77.7%
Tottenham 29.4%

