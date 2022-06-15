Premier League to Finish Bottom Odds: Bournemouth Odds on

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With just under two months until the Premier League season kicks off once again, we are taking a look at the latest odds for who are the likeliest side to occupy rock-bottom when the season finishes.

Premier League to Finish Bottom Odds

Bournemouth and Forest Among Favourites for Dismal Season

After securing promotion back to the Premier League, Bournemouth are favourites to finish in 20th place in the 2022-23 season.

Lead by Scott Parker, the Cherries had a fantastic season in the Championship, finishing second with the best defensive record in the league as well as the second best goalscoring record. They do however have the challenge of staying the Premier League next season with limited resources, and many questions remain as to whether squad is capable of competing in the top-flight.

Elsewhere, play-off winners Nottingham Forest are second favourites to finish bottom. Steve Cooper’s miraculous turnaround from the bottom of the Championship to promotion is nothing short of sensational, and a buzzing, youthful side look as if they are ready for top-flight football.

They face a battle in keeping some of the young talent they have nurtured however, while they have talented loanees from last season such as Djed Spence James Garner were pivotal to their promotion push.

Fulham enjoyed one of the most emphatic Championship title wins in recent memory, netting 106 goals along the way with striker Aleksander Mitrovic breaking the record for goals scored with 43.

The Cottagers look to be a decent side under the guidance of Marco Silva, but they have acquired the unfortunate nickname of a ‘yo-yo’ club given they have alternated between the top-flight and the Championship since the 2017-18 season.

While we think Jesse Marsch will have time over the summer to implement his football philosophy, we think Leeds present fantastic value at 10/1. They narrowly avoided relegation on the final day after a dismal season, and with key players such as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha seemingly destined for the exit this summer, it could be another tough season at Elland Road.

Who Will be Relegated?