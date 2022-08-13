Manchester United Relegation Odds: Red Devils 28/1 to go down

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford, Erik ten Hag’s side have been priced at 28/1 to be relegated from the Premier League.

Latest Manchester United Relegation Odds

Will Manchester United be relegated from the Premier League?

After the shocking result against Brentford on Saturday, Manchester United are rock bottom of the Premier League in 20th with 0 points, -5 goal difference, and 2 losses through 2 games.

Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo sealed a 4-0 lead for Brentford before half-time and had the game wrapped up after 35 minutes.

Despite having 67% possession and managing 15 shots, United were completely outplayed and had an xG of 0.68 compared to Brentford’s 2.06.

🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest" David de Gea personally asked to do the post-match interview after a 'horrible day' for Manchester United 🔴 #MUFCpic.twitter.com/Z9Ful028R1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2022

Who will be relegated from the Premier League?

