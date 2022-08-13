Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News premier league relegation odds manchester united 28 1 to go down

Manchester United Relegation Odds: Red Devils 28/1 to go down

Updated

21 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
0 GettyImages 1242480771

Following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford, Erik ten Hag’s side have been priced at 28/1 to be relegated from the Premier League.

Latest Manchester United Relegation Odds

Team To Be Relegated Odds
Bournemouth 8/13 at bet365
Nottingham Forest 1/1 at bet365
Southampton 7/4 at bet365
Fulham 2/1 at bet365
Everton 5/2 at bet365
Wolves 11/4 at bet365
Manchester United 28/1 at bet365

Will Manchester United be relegated from the Premier League?

After the shocking result against Brentford on Saturday, Manchester United are rock bottom of the Premier League in 20th with 0 points, -5 goal difference, and 2 losses through 2 games.

Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo sealed a 4-0 lead for Brentford before half-time and had the game wrapped up after 35 minutes.

Despite having 67% possession and managing 15 shots, United were completely outplayed and had an xG of 0.68 compared to Brentford’s 2.06.

Who will be relegated from the Premier League?

Below you will find the implied probability of each contender based on bet365’s latest odds.

Team To Be Relegated Implied Probability
Bournemouth 62%
Nottingham Forest 50%
Southampton 36%
Fulham 33%
Everton 29%
Wolves 27%
Manchester United 3%

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Manchester United this season here!

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens