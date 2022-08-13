Manchester United Relegation Odds: Red Devils 28/1 to go down

Following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford, Erik ten Hag’s side have been priced at 28/1 to be relegated from the Premier League.
Latest Manchester United Relegation Odds
|Team To Be Relegated
|Odds
|Bournemouth
|8/13 at bet365
|Nottingham Forest
|1/1 at bet365
|Southampton
|7/4 at bet365
|Fulham
|2/1 at bet365
|Everton
|5/2 at bet365
|Wolves
|11/4 at bet365
|Manchester United
|28/1 at bet365
Will Manchester United be relegated from the Premier League?
After the shocking result against Brentford on Saturday, Manchester United are rock bottom of the Premier League in 20th with 0 points, -5 goal difference, and 2 losses through 2 games.
Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo sealed a 4-0 lead for Brentford before half-time and had the game wrapped up after 35 minutes.
Despite having 67% possession and managing 15 shots, United were completely outplayed and had an xG of 0.68 compared to Brentford’s 2.06.
🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest"
David de Gea personally asked to do the post-match interview after a 'horrible day' for Manchester United 🔴 #MUFCpic.twitter.com/Z9Ful028R1
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2022
Who will be relegated from the Premier League?
Below you will find the implied probability of each contender based on bet365’s latest odds.
|Team To Be Relegated
|Implied Probability
|Bournemouth
|62%
|Nottingham Forest
|50%
|Southampton
|36%
|Fulham
|33%
|Everton
|29%
|Wolves
|27%
|Manchester United
|3%
