Premier League Relegation Odds: Bournemouth look Certain for Drop

After Nottingham Forest confirmed their return to the Premier League on Sunday, the odds for relegation have started being put out by bookmakers. We’ve looked at the latest odds on bet365 and found the team who are apparently set to return to the Championship.

Latest Premier League 2022/23 Relegation odds at bet365

Will Scott Parker be able to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League?

The Cherries finished second in the Championship last season, after Parker revitalised the team in the season that just finished.

It will be a tough task for Parker to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League, but with reinvestment in the team over this summer there is every chance they can stay up.

At 8/13, Bournemouth are seen by the bookies as the clear favourite to be relegated next May.

The odds for the rest of the clubs suggests we are going to be in for a tight relegation battle next season. The summer transfer window will be crucial for each team involved.

Who Will Be Relegated From The Premier League?

As implied by the Premier League outright relegation odds.

Relegated from Premier League Chance of Relegation Bournemouth 61.9% Notts Forest 54.5% Fulham 45.5% Brentford 30.8% Leeds Utd 30.8% Everton 23.1%

