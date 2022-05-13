PFA Young Player of the Year 2022 Odds: Phil Foden Odds-On for Solo Award

Phil Foden? Bukayo Saka? Conor Gallagher? Whoever you believe will win the 2022 PFA Young Player of the Year award, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

PFA Young Player of the Year Odds: Can Foden Retain Individual Award?

Manchester City star Foden is on on track to retain his title of PFA Young Player of the Year if the bookmakers’ prices are correct. The 21-year-old playmaker is having another outstanding season in a City team in a tight title race with Liverpool.

Should Foden beat his rivals to the honour it would mean City players would have triumphed in four of the last five seasons, with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling taking the title in 2017/18 and 2018/19 respectively.

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have led Arsenal’s top four bid, and recently matched a 15-year-old record held by Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo as they became the first under 21 duo since to both get 10 goals each in a Premier League season.

Bukayo Saka is arguably more important to his side than Phil Foden – his maturity is beyond his years and has saved the Gunners on more than one occasion this term.

Having endured a torrent of abuse by a small majority of senseless England fans last summer following his Euro final penalty miss, he has bounced back to net two crucial spot kicks in recent weeks against Chelsea and Manchester United to give Arsenal a real chance of Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher has been arguably the breakout star of the season thus far with his performances for Crystal Palace seeing him lauded by pundits and ex-players alike.

Whether he remains at Selhurst Park next season remains to be seen but if he continues to perform like he has, parent club Chelsea may well utilise him.

A strong season finale could see Gallagher, available at 18/1, rival Foden for the title. The attacking midfielder made his debut for England against San Marino last year and looks to have a great future ahead of him.

While it would seem a tall order to knock Foden and Saka out of the running, we can not wait to see what the future holds for Gallagher with Tuchel recently claiming he is well within his plans next season.

Elsewhere, bright spark Jacob Ramsey has earned the plaudits of his manger Steven Gerrard, who claims he has the potential to go to the very top. Although he almost certainly isn’t in the running for this award, he is yet another England midfielder with a bright future ahead of him.

Who Will Win The PFA Young Player of the Year Award?

As implied by the PFA Young Player of the Year odds.

PFA Young Player of the Year Candidate Chance of Winning Phil Foden 76.9% Bakayo Saka 26.7% Conor Gallagher 5.5% Reece James 4.8% Emile Smith Rowe 2.9% Gabriel Martinelli 2.9% Jacob Ramsey 2.9%

