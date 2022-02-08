Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the EPL table and nailed on to retain their crown, but how about the Premier League outright without Manchester City odds? Is there any value to be found there? Read on to find out.

Though Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool do possess a game-in-hand on title rival, Manchester City, no team has ever blown such a huge, nine-point lead heading into February, which is why City are the 8/1 favorites to retain their crown come May.

But, by eliminating Manchester City from the equation – as is possible to do at bet365 – there is still some great value available on outrights for the league title (minus Pep).

For a complete check of the latest Premier League outright without Manchester City odds this season, see below:

Current Premier League Outright Without Manchester City Odds at bet365

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

At 2/7, clearly, oddsmakers fancy Liverpool as the next best-placed team to regain the EPL crown they lost to Manchester City last year – that is if Man City did not feature this season.

But, the 11/4 odds on Chelsea winning their first almost-EPL trophy since the days of Antonio Conte are also appealing, especially when you factor in the implied probability, which is still high (all things considered)…

Current Implied Probability for EPL Title Winner without Man City Based on Latest Odds

Premier League Team Implied probability to win EPL title based on bet365 odds Liverpool 77.8% Chelsea 26.7% Tottenham Hotspur 2.0% Manchester United 2.0% Arsenal 1.5% West Ham 0.4% Wolves 0.2% Aston Villa 0.2% Leicester City 0.1%

As you can see, Liverpool come out on top when we assess the implied probability of the odds.

And, to be fair, 2/7 on Klopp’s side regaining their trophy aren’t too bad either, paying out £128.00 on a £100.00 wager – certainly a lot better than the odds currently available on City winning the actual Premier League title.

But, in the pursuit of gains, as mentioned, Chelsea at 11/4 definitely has our interest.

A £100 bet on Thomas Tuchel’s reigning European champions rediscovering their form (once Reece James and Ben Chilwell are back fit that is…) could still payout up to £375.00 and is, without question, the more appealing of the two bets.

