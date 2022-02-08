Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrance
Home News premier league outright without manchester city odds

Premier League outright without Manchester City odds – Liverpool or Chelsea to take spot?

Updated

15 mins ago

on

EPL outirght winner without Man City odds

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the EPL table and nailed on to retain their crown, but how about the Premier League outright without Manchester City odds? Is there any value to be found there? Read on to find out.

Though Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool do possess a game-in-hand on title rival, Manchester City, no team has ever blown such a huge, nine-point lead heading into February, which is why City are the 8/1 favorites to retain their crown come May.

But, by eliminating Manchester City from the equation – as is possible to do at bet365 – there is still some great value available on outrights for the league title (minus Pep).

For a complete check of the latest Premier League outright without Manchester City odds this season, see below:

Current Premier League Outright Without Manchester City Odds at bet365

Premier League Team Premier League outright without Manchester City odds at bet365
Liverpool 2/7 at bet365
Chelsea 11/4 at bet365
Tottenham Hotspur 50/1 at bet365
Manchester United 50/1 at bet365
Arsenal 66/1 at bet365
West Ham United 250/1 at bet365
Wolverhampton Wanderers 600/1 at bet365
Aston Villa 600/1 at bet365
Leicester City 750/1 at bet365

 

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

At 2/7, clearly, oddsmakers fancy Liverpool as the next best-placed team to regain the EPL crown they lost to Manchester City last year – that is if Man City did not feature this season. 

But, the 11/4 odds on Chelsea winning their first almost-EPL trophy since the days of Antonio Conte are also appealing, especially when you factor in the implied probability, which is still high (all things considered)…

Current Implied Probability for EPL Title Winner without Man City Based on Latest Odds

Premier League Team Implied probability to win EPL title based on bet365 odds
Liverpool 77.8%
Chelsea 26.7%
Tottenham Hotspur 2.0%
Manchester United 2.0%
Arsenal 1.5%
West Ham 0.4%
Wolves 0.2%
Aston Villa 0.2%
Leicester City 0.1%

 

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

As you can see, Liverpool come out on top when we assess the implied probability of the odds.

And, to be fair, 2/7 on Klopp’s side regaining their trophy aren’t too bad either, paying out £128.00 on a £100.00 wager – certainly a lot better than the odds currently available on City winning the actual Premier League title.

But, in the pursuit of gains, as mentioned, Chelsea at 11/4 definitely has our interest.

A £100 bet on Thomas Tuchel’s reigning European champions rediscovering their form (once Reece James and Ben Chilwell are back fit that is…) could still payout up to £375.00 and is, without question, the more appealing of the two bets.

Regardless of which team you’re thinking of backing to win the Premier League outright without Manchester City, be sure to wager using a free bet from bet365 (as seen below) since, this way, you can’t really lose!

Bet365: Bet £10, get £50 in Bet Credits

Screenshot 2022 02 03 at 12.51.25
EPL free bet promo at bet365

Bet365 has always been atop the pile when it comes to excellent bonuses, so it should come as little surprise that there’s another great one on offer right now.

Just click the link to head over to the site and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll receive £50 in free bets, which you can use to bet on various markets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens