With the race for the Premier League title now at its halfway stage, take a look at the latest betting odds to win the EPL table, as well as the implied probability of those odds, in this article.

Unless you’ve failed to watch any Premier League football at all this season, you’re probably already aware of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City.

The blue half of Manchester have been in tremendous domestic form in recent months and currently sit atop their perch with 57 points from 23 games played. Guardiola’s side have also registered an astonishing 55 goals to date whilst conceding a measly 16.

Such production among both the offensive and defensive ranks at the Etihad has helped City to open up a nine-point gap on second-placed Liverpool.

Klopp’s Reds do have a game in hand on the defending Champions, but bookmakers agree that this is City’s title to lose at this stage, with some betting sites already paying out on Manchester City as winners.

Still, though, it’s possible to wager on Manchester City to win the league outright at 1/8 at bet365, as well as Liverpool at 13/2, plus odds are available for a host of other clubs still in the top four mix.

For a complete check of the latest betting odds for the team to win the EPL title this season, see below:

Current betting Odds to win EPL title at bet365

Little surprise given the current nine-point gap then to see Manchester City atop the table with the oddsmakers, too. But, keep an eye on Liverpool at 13/2, too.

Klopp’s side lifted the EPL trophy just two seasons ago, coped well in the absence of star men, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are both set to return to domestic duties this week following great showings at the Africa Cup of Nations and are well perched to push City to the finish line.

Interesting to note that despite currently occupying fourth place in the league table, at 500/1, Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United are less favored than north London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham, to lift the EPL trophy come to the end of the football year.

Current Implied Probability for EPL Title Winner Based on Latest Odds

Premier League Team Implied probability to win EPL title based on bet365 odds Manchester City 88.9% Liverpool 13.3% Chelsea 1.5% Tottenham Hotspur 0.4% Arsenal 0.4% Manchester United 0.2% Leicester City 0.1% West Ham United 0.1% Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.1%

So, there you have it – with an 88.9% outright win probability and 1/8 odds, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are as good as nailed on to win the league.

But, with a £100 bet on that particular outcome likely to earn you a measly £12.40 profit at present, it’s barely worth considering unless you are willing to put down a large sum.

Better, we feel, to take a punt on Liverpool at 13/2, where a £100 bet could still payout up to £750.00!

