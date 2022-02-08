Since the Premier League began, only Blackburn Rovers and Leicester outside of the Big Six have managed to clinch the title. This shows the dominance of these six sides – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The predictability of who will be champions means that many enjoy removing them from the equation and predicting which team would win the league if the Big Six weren’t around. This is something that some sportsbooks also offer – including Paddy Power, which we’ll be pulling odds from for this page.

Latest Odds for Premier League without Big Six

A quick glance at the Premier League table will ensure you’re not surprised by the favourite to win without the Big Six. West Ham are currently mixing it with the big boys and have a chance of Champions League qualification.

Outside the Hammers, the next favourite is Wolves, who have far longer odds, as they’re a few points and places behind the East Londoners. Check out the odds of teams winning the Premier League without the Big Six below:

Who will win the Premier League without Big Six: Implied odds Check out the latest implied odds on the winner of the Premier League when the Big Six are taken out of the equation. Odds correct at the time of publication and are subject to change. West Ham 60% Wolves 23.1% Aston Villa 11.8% Leicester 10% Brighton 8.3% Crystal Palace 1.8% Southampton 1% Everton 0.6% Leeds 0.4% Brentford 0.2%

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Take away the Big Six and the team with the best chance of winning the league is West Ham. However, they only have a four point cushion to the next favourites, Wolves, and Wolves have two games in hand over the Hammers.

With this small gap and games in hand, we think that Wolves are hugely undervalued in the market, and that odds of 10/3 are superb. We’d recommend grabbing them before the shape of the league changes with the next round of fixtures.

Other than West Ham and Wolves, there really aren’t any other teams with a reasonable chance of winning. Brighton are eight points away from West Ham, while Leicester have a huge 12 point gap to make up.

After looking at the odds, there’s no ignoring the amazing odds being offered on Wolves. Get them at 10/3 with Paddy Power and you’ll have a great chance of scooping a prize when the season comes to an end.