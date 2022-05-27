Premier League not to finish top four odds: Chelsea 11/10 to miss out on Champions League

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chelsea struggled through the back end of the 2021/22 season, and with other teams looking to make progress, will they miss out on the top four next season?

Latest Premier League 2022/23 not to Finish Top 4 odds at bet365

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Will Chelsea miss out on the top four?

Chelsea’s poor second half to the season almost cost them third place in the league in the 2021/22 season, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to ensure they don’t carry this into next season. If they can get the best out of Romelu Lukaku they will be hopeful of securing another top four position next season. At 11/10 they may be worth a punt on missing out on the top four.

Man United are looking like they will be going through a big reshuffle this summer, at 4/6 they aren’t a bad price to miss out a top four finish. Their odds may change as we get closer to the season depending on whose brought in and who leaves the club.

Who Will Win The Premier League?

As implied by the Premier League outright winner odds.

Premier League Winner Chance of Winning Manchester City 63% Liverpool 33% Chelsea 5.8% Manchester United 4.7% Spurs 3.8% Arsenal 0.6%

Latest Football Free Bets