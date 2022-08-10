Countries
Home News premier league head to head stats 13th 15th august 2022

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 13th-15th August 2022

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Premier League

See our Premier League head-to-head stats for ALL 10 upcoming fixtures as the action heads into ‘week two’ in the 2022/23 season. We get going on Saturday lunchtime with Everton travelling to Aston Villa, while we end on Monday night with Liverpool welcoming Crystal Palace to Anfield.

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats

Saturday 13th August 2022

Aston Villa logoEverton logo  

Aston Villa v Everton 12:30

  • Met 208 times in the league, Villa 77, Draws 55, Everton 76
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Villa 3-0 Everton
  • Villa took 6 points off Everton last season in the league
  • 2 of the last 5 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS
  • A Villa are unbeaten in their last 6 vs Everton
  • 9 of the last 14 head-to-heads saw OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 3 head-to-heads
  • Everton have NOT scored in the last 3 head-to-heads
  • Everton have NOT scored in their last 3 away games vs Villa
  • 9 DRAWS in the last 21 head-to-heads (all comps)
  • Villa have lost just 1 of their last 5 home league games to Everton

BEST BET: DRAW @ 5/2 with 888Sport

 

Arsenal logo  Leicester City logo png 

Arsenal v Leicester City 15:00

  • Met 132 times in the league, Arsenal 63, Draws 38, Leicester 31
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Arsenal 2-0 Leicester
  • Arsenal took 6 points off Leicester last season
  • Arsenal have won the last 3 league head-to-heads
  • Arsenal won both head-to-heads 2-0 last season
  • Arsenal have lost just 3 their last 35 vs Leicester (all comps)
  • Arsenal have won 13 of their last 15 home league games vs Leicester
    Arsenal have scored in 17 of their last 21 games vs Leicester
  • Arsenal have lost at home to Leicester in the Premier League just once (16 games)
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 of their last 25 home league games vs Leicester
  • BOTH TEAMS have scored in 12 of the last 21 head-to-heads
  • Just 4 DRAWS in the last 20 head-to-heads
  • 11 of the last 16 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Jamie Vardy (Leicester) has scored 6 goals in the last 10 head-to-heads
  • 3 RED CARDS in the last 11 head-to-heads (All Arsenal)

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 4/6 with 888Sport

 

Brighton Hove Albion logoNewcastle United Logo   

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 15:00                  

  • Met 24 times in the league, Brighton 8, Draws 7, Newcastle 9
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
  • Newcastle took 4 points off Brighton last season
  • Brighton have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 vs Newcastle
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 10 head-to-heads
  • 7 of the last 10 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Brighton are unbeaten 9 of their last 10 vs Newcastle
  • 4 DRAWS in the last 7 head-to-heads
  • Last season’s head-to-heads saw a RED CARD (Brighton)
  • 2 RED CARDS in the last 4 head-to-heads (both Brighton)

BEST BET: BRIGHTON/DRAW ‘DOUBLE CHANCE’ @ 4/11 with 888Sport

Manchester City logoAFC Bournemouth logo

 Manchester City v Bournemouth 15:00

  • Met 16 times in the league, Man City 14, Draws 2, Bournemouth 0
  • Last repeat fixture (July 2020) ended, Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
  • Man City took 6 points off Bournemouth last time they played in the league (2019/20)
  • Last met in the EFL Cup (2020), Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
  • Man City have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads 2-1 or 3-1
  • Man City have won the last 11 head-to-heads (all comps)
  • Man City have NEVER lost to Bournemouth (17 games, all comps)
  • 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Man City have scored 2+ goals in 10 of their last 11 vs Bournemouth
  • Both teams scored in the last 3 head-to-heads

BEST BET: MAN CITY TO SCORE 3+ GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport

Southampton logoLeeds United logo

  Southampton v Leeds United 15:00

  • Met 92 times in the league, Southampton 26, Draws 20, Leeds 46
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Southampton 1-0 Leeds
  • Southampton took 4 points off Leeds last season
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 11 head-to-heads
  • The last 3 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • 7 of the last 9 league head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Southampton have won 4 of their last 5 home league games vs Leeds

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 21/20 with 888Sport

Wolverhampton Wanderers logoFulham logo

 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham 15:00

  • Met 84 times in the league, Wolves 40, Draws 22, Fulham 22
  • Last repeat fixture (2020/21), Wolves 1-0 Fulham
  • Wolves have won their last 3 head-to-heads vs Fulham 1-0
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads
  • Wolves have lost just 1 of their last 14 vs Fulham (all comps)
  • Wolves are 15 home league games unbeaten vs Fulham
  • Fulham have NOT scored in their last 3 away league games vs Wolves
  • Fulham last beat Wolves away in the league in 1985

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS ‘NOT’ TO SCORE @ 19/20 with 888Sport

Brentford logoManchester United logo

 Brentford v Manchester United 17:30

  • Met 12 times in the league, Brentford 4, Draws 2, Man Utd 6
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brentford 1-3 Man Utd
  • Man Utd took 6 points off Brentford last season
  • Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 7 vs Brentford (all comps)
  • Brentford last beat Man Utd in the league in 1937
  • 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 4/5 with 888Sport

Sunday 14th August 2022

Nottingham Forest logoNewcastle United Logo

 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United 14:00

  • Met 104 times in the league, Forest 38, Draws 25, West Ham 41
  • Last repeat fixture (Champ, 2011) ended, Forest 1-4 West Ham
  • The last 6 head-to-heads (all comps) went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • West Ham have won the last 3 league head-to-heads
  • Forest have won just 1 of their last 11 home league games vs West Ham
  • 7 of the last 16 repeat league fixtured ended in DRAWS

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 10/11 with 888Sport

Chelsea logoTottenham Hotspur logo

  Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30

  • Met 148 times in the league, Chelsea 64, Draws 37, Spurs 47
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
  • Chelsea took 6 points off Spurs last season in the league
  • Spurs haven’t scored in their last 6 vs Chelsea (all comps)
  • 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps) went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 6 (all comps)
  • Chelsea have won their last 5 vs Spurs (all comps)
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 (all comps) vs Spurs
  • Chelsea have lost just once at home to Spurs in the Premier League (30 games)
  • 10 of the last 30 repeat fixtures ended in DRAWS
  • Chelsea have won 12 of the last 30 repeat fixtures ‘to nil’

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 17/20 with 888Sport

Monday 15th August 2022

Liverpool logoCrystal Palace FC logo

  Liverpool v Crystal Palace 20:00

  • Met 44 times in the league, Liverpool 28, Draws 7, Palace 9
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Liverpool 3-0 Palace
  • Liverpool took 6 points off Palace in the league last season
  • 2 of the last 8 head-to-heads have seen RED CARDS (1 each)
  • Liverpool have won their last 10 vs Palace
  • Palace have won 3 of their last 8 away league games vs Liverpool
  • Both teams have scored in 14 of the last 19 head-to-heads
  • 17 of the last 20 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 1 DRAW in the last 21 head-to-heads
  • Palace have scored just 1 goal in their last 6 vs Liverpool
  • 9 of the last 11 repeat league fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport

 

Note: Odds are subject to change

