Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 13th-15th August 2022

See our Premier League head-to-head stats for ALL 10 upcoming fixtures as the action heads into ‘week two’ in the 2022/23 season. We get going on Saturday lunchtime with Everton travelling to Aston Villa, while we end on Monday night with Liverpool welcoming Crystal Palace to Anfield.
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Premier League Head-To-Head Stats
Saturday 13th August 2022
Aston Villa v Everton 12:30
- Met 208 times in the league, Villa 77, Draws 55, Everton 76
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Villa 3-0 Everton
- Villa took 6 points off Everton last season in the league
- 2 of the last 5 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS
- A Villa are unbeaten in their last 6 vs Everton
- 9 of the last 14 head-to-heads saw OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 3 head-to-heads
- Everton have NOT scored in the last 3 head-to-heads
- Everton have NOT scored in their last 3 away games vs Villa
- 9 DRAWS in the last 21 head-to-heads (all comps)
- Villa have lost just 1 of their last 5 home league games to Everton
BEST BET: DRAW @ 5/2 with 888Sport
Arsenal v Leicester City 15:00
- Met 132 times in the league, Arsenal 63, Draws 38, Leicester 31
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Arsenal 2-0 Leicester
- Arsenal took 6 points off Leicester last season
- Arsenal have won the last 3 league head-to-heads
- Arsenal won both head-to-heads 2-0 last season
- Arsenal have lost just 3 their last 35 vs Leicester (all comps)
- Arsenal have won 13 of their last 15 home league games vs Leicester
Arsenal have scored in 17 of their last 21 games vs Leicester
- Arsenal have lost at home to Leicester in the Premier League just once (16 games)
- Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 of their last 25 home league games vs Leicester
- BOTH TEAMS have scored in 12 of the last 21 head-to-heads
- Just 4 DRAWS in the last 20 head-to-heads
- 11 of the last 16 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) has scored 6 goals in the last 10 head-to-heads
- 3 RED CARDS in the last 11 head-to-heads (All Arsenal)
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 4/6 with 888Sport
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 15:00
- Met 24 times in the league, Brighton 8, Draws 7, Newcastle 9
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
- Newcastle took 4 points off Brighton last season
- Brighton have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 vs Newcastle
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 10 head-to-heads
- 7 of the last 10 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Brighton are unbeaten 9 of their last 10 vs Newcastle
- 4 DRAWS in the last 7 head-to-heads
- Last season’s head-to-heads saw a RED CARD (Brighton)
- 2 RED CARDS in the last 4 head-to-heads (both Brighton)
BEST BET: BRIGHTON/DRAW ‘DOUBLE CHANCE’ @ 4/11 with 888Sport
Manchester City v Bournemouth 15:00
- Met 16 times in the league, Man City 14, Draws 2, Bournemouth 0
- Last repeat fixture (July 2020) ended, Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
- Man City took 6 points off Bournemouth last time they played in the league (2019/20)
- Last met in the EFL Cup (2020), Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
- Man City have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads 2-1 or 3-1
- Man City have won the last 11 head-to-heads (all comps)
- Man City have NEVER lost to Bournemouth (17 games, all comps)
- 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Man City have scored 2+ goals in 10 of their last 11 vs Bournemouth
- Both teams scored in the last 3 head-to-heads
BEST BET: MAN CITY TO SCORE 3+ GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport
Southampton v Leeds United 15:00
- Met 92 times in the league, Southampton 26, Draws 20, Leeds 46
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Southampton 1-0 Leeds
- Southampton took 4 points off Leeds last season
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 11 head-to-heads
- The last 3 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- 7 of the last 9 league head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Southampton have won 4 of their last 5 home league games vs Leeds
BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 21/20 with 888Sport
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham 15:00
- Met 84 times in the league, Wolves 40, Draws 22, Fulham 22
- Last repeat fixture (2020/21), Wolves 1-0 Fulham
- Wolves have won their last 3 head-to-heads vs Fulham 1-0
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads
- Wolves have lost just 1 of their last 14 vs Fulham (all comps)
- Wolves are 15 home league games unbeaten vs Fulham
- Fulham have NOT scored in their last 3 away league games vs Wolves
- Fulham last beat Wolves away in the league in 1985
BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS ‘NOT’ TO SCORE @ 19/20 with 888Sport
Brentford v Manchester United 17:30
- Met 12 times in the league, Brentford 4, Draws 2, Man Utd 6
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brentford 1-3 Man Utd
- Man Utd took 6 points off Brentford last season
- Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 7 vs Brentford (all comps)
- Brentford last beat Man Utd in the league in 1937
- 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 4/5 with 888Sport
Sunday 14th August 2022
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United 14:00
- Met 104 times in the league, Forest 38, Draws 25, West Ham 41
- Last repeat fixture (Champ, 2011) ended, Forest 1-4 West Ham
- The last 6 head-to-heads (all comps) went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- West Ham have won the last 3 league head-to-heads
- Forest have won just 1 of their last 11 home league games vs West Ham
- 7 of the last 16 repeat league fixtured ended in DRAWS
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30
- Met 148 times in the league, Chelsea 64, Draws 37, Spurs 47
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
- Chelsea took 6 points off Spurs last season in the league
- Spurs haven’t scored in their last 6 vs Chelsea (all comps)
- 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps) went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 6 (all comps)
- Chelsea have won their last 5 vs Spurs (all comps)
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 (all comps) vs Spurs
- Chelsea have lost just once at home to Spurs in the Premier League (30 games)
- 10 of the last 30 repeat fixtures ended in DRAWS
- Chelsea have won 12 of the last 30 repeat fixtures ‘to nil’
BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 17/20 with 888Sport
Monday 15th August 2022
Liverpool v Crystal Palace 20:00
- Met 44 times in the league, Liverpool 28, Draws 7, Palace 9
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Liverpool 3-0 Palace
- Liverpool took 6 points off Palace in the league last season
- 2 of the last 8 head-to-heads have seen RED CARDS (1 each)
- Liverpool have won their last 10 vs Palace
- Palace have won 3 of their last 8 away league games vs Liverpool
- Both teams have scored in 14 of the last 19 head-to-heads
- 17 of the last 20 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 1 DRAW in the last 21 head-to-heads
- Palace have scored just 1 goal in their last 6 vs Liverpool
- 9 of the last 11 repeat league fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.