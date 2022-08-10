Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 13th-15th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our Premier League head-to-head stats for ALL 10 upcoming fixtures as the action heads into ‘week two’ in the 2022/23 season. We get going on Saturday lunchtime with Everton travelling to Aston Villa, while we end on Monday night with Liverpool welcoming Crystal Palace to Anfield.



Premier League Head-To-Head Stats

Saturday 13th August 2022

Aston Villa v Everton 12:30

Met 208 times in the league, Villa 77, Draws 55, Everton 76

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Villa 3-0 Everton

Villa took 6 points off Everton last season in the league

2 of the last 5 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS

A Villa are unbeaten in their last 6 vs Everton

9 of the last 14 head-to-heads saw OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 3 head-to-heads

Everton have NOT scored in the last 3 head-to-heads

Everton have NOT scored in their last 3 away games vs Villa

9 DRAWS in the last 21 head-to-heads (all comps)

Villa have lost just 1 of their last 5 home league games to Everton

BEST BET: DRAW @ 5/2 with 888Sport

Arsenal v Leicester City 15:00

Met 132 times in the league, Arsenal 63, Draws 38, Leicester 31

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Arsenal 2-0 Leicester

Arsenal took 6 points off Leicester last season

Arsenal have won the last 3 league head-to-heads

Arsenal won both head-to-heads 2-0 last season

Arsenal have lost just 3 their last 35 vs Leicester (all comps)

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 15 home league games vs Leicester

Arsenal have scored in 17 of their last 21 games vs Leicester

Arsenal have scored in 17 of their last 21 games vs Leicester Arsenal have lost at home to Leicester in the Premier League just once (16 games)

Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 of their last 25 home league games vs Leicester

BOTH TEAMS have scored in 12 of the last 21 head-to-heads

Just 4 DRAWS in the last 20 head-to-heads

11 of the last 16 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) has scored 6 goals in the last 10 head-to-heads

3 RED CARDS in the last 11 head-to-heads (All Arsenal)

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 4/6 with 888Sport

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 15:00

Met 24 times in the league, Brighton 8, Draws 7, Newcastle 9

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

Newcastle took 4 points off Brighton last season

Brighton have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 vs Newcastle

Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 10 head-to-heads

7 of the last 10 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Brighton are unbeaten 9 of their last 10 vs Newcastle

4 DRAWS in the last 7 head-to-heads

Last season’s head-to-heads saw a RED CARD (Brighton)

2 RED CARDS in the last 4 head-to-heads (both Brighton)

BEST BET: BRIGHTON/DRAW ‘DOUBLE CHANCE’ @ 4/11 with 888Sport

Manchester City v Bournemouth 15:00

Met 16 times in the league, Man City 14, Draws 2, Bournemouth 0

Last repeat fixture (July 2020) ended, Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Man City took 6 points off Bournemouth last time they played in the league (2019/20)

Last met in the EFL Cup (2020), Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Man City have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads 2-1 or 3-1

Man City have won the last 11 head-to-heads (all comps)

Man City have NEVER lost to Bournemouth (17 games, all comps)

6 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Man City have scored 2+ goals in 10 of their last 11 vs Bournemouth

Both teams scored in the last 3 head-to-heads

BEST BET: MAN CITY TO SCORE 3+ GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport

Southampton v Leeds United 15:00

Met 92 times in the league, Southampton 26, Draws 20, Leeds 46

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Southampton 1-0 Leeds

Southampton took 4 points off Leeds last season

Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 11 head-to-heads

The last 3 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

7 of the last 9 league head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Southampton have won 4 of their last 5 home league games vs Leeds

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 21/20 with 888Sport

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham 15:00

Met 84 times in the league, Wolves 40, Draws 22, Fulham 22

Last repeat fixture (2020/21), Wolves 1-0 Fulham

Wolves have won their last 3 head-to-heads vs Fulham 1-0

Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Wolves have lost just 1 of their last 14 vs Fulham (all comps)

Wolves are 15 home league games unbeaten vs Fulham

Fulham have NOT scored in their last 3 away league games vs Wolves

Fulham last beat Wolves away in the league in 1985

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS ‘NOT’ TO SCORE @ 19/20 with 888Sport

Brentford v Manchester United 17:30

Met 12 times in the league, Brentford 4, Draws 2, Man Utd 6

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brentford 1-3 Man Utd

Man Utd took 6 points off Brentford last season

Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 7 vs Brentford (all comps)

Brentford last beat Man Utd in the league in 1937

6 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 4/5 with 888Sport

Sunday 14th August 2022

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United 14:00

Met 104 times in the league, Forest 38, Draws 25, West Ham 41

Last repeat fixture (Champ, 2011) ended, Forest 1-4 West Ham

The last 6 head-to-heads (all comps) went OVER 2.5 GOALS

West Ham have won the last 3 league head-to-heads

Forest have won just 1 of their last 11 home league games vs West Ham

7 of the last 16 repeat league fixtured ended in DRAWS

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 10/11 with 888Sport

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30

Met 148 times in the league, Chelsea 64, Draws 37, Spurs 47

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Chelsea 2-0 Spurs

Chelsea took 6 points off Spurs last season in the league

Spurs haven’t scored in their last 6 vs Chelsea (all comps)

6 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps) went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 6 (all comps)

Chelsea have won their last 5 vs Spurs (all comps)

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 (all comps) vs Spurs

Chelsea have lost just once at home to Spurs in the Premier League (30 games)

10 of the last 30 repeat fixtures ended in DRAWS

Chelsea have won 12 of the last 30 repeat fixtures ‘to nil’

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 17/20 with 888Sport

Monday 15th August 2022

Liverpool v Crystal Palace 20:00

Met 44 times in the league, Liverpool 28, Draws 7, Palace 9

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Liverpool 3-0 Palace

Liverpool took 6 points off Palace in the league last season

2 of the last 8 head-to-heads have seen RED CARDS (1 each)

Liverpool have won their last 10 vs Palace

Palace have won 3 of their last 8 away league games vs Liverpool

Both teams have scored in 14 of the last 19 head-to-heads

17 of the last 20 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

1 DRAW in the last 21 head-to-heads

Palace have scored just 1 goal in their last 6 vs Liverpool

9 of the last 11 repeat league fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

