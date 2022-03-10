Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Premier League Darts – New Free Bets for Darts Tonight

Premier League Darts is well underway, and tomorrow sees the roadshow arriving in Liverpool. Check out the page below, where you’ll find your top five hand-picked Premier League Darts free bet bonuses.

Best Premier League Darts free bets and betting offers

There are loads of betting offers for Premier League Darts but these are the top five FREE BETS available today for new customers. Click the link to go direct and read below for an explanation of each offer.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – Sportslens Exclusive: Bet £10 Get £30

Make your way to BetStorm, a new name in the UK betting market, and you’ll be able to grab a top bonus. Simply make a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher and you’ll then receive £30 in free bets.

This offer is not available to everyone. Instead, only those using the link below will be eligible to claim this enhanced welcome bonus.

Key Terms

Only available to Sportslens readers

Bet £10 on Premier League Darts to claim

Minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Only has 1x wagering requirements

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – Bet £10 at Odds of 4/5 or Higher and Get £10 Free Bet

Another new betting company that’s caught our eye is Mr Rex, and they’re offering a great bonus to new players.

Simply head to Mr Rex using the link below and then place a bet of £15 or more at odds of 4/5 or higher. You’ll then receive a £10 free bet, which can be used on Premier League Darts.

All bets on players to win the night’s tournament will qualify for your free bet, as will many bets on individual players to win specific matches, including Jonny Clayton to beat Peter Wright.

Key Terms

Free bet available to new customers only

Claim free bet by wagering £15 or more on Premier League Darts

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)

Free bet released as soon as qualifying bet is made

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply Offer Terms This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

TebWin – £30 Free When Betting £10 at Odds of 1/2 or Higher

TebWin is another new name on the scene, and like many other new sportsbooks, they’re trying to attract new players with a great welcome bonus. Just head over there, make a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher, and you’ll receive free bets to the value of your original bet, up to a maximum of £30.

There are plenty of markets of 1/2 and over to choose from, including simple bets on every player to win their opening match. Why not check out the range of Premier League Darts betting options at TebWin now?

Key Terms

Available to new customers only

Bet £10 on any Premier League Darts market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)

Use free bets on all Premier League Darts markets

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – New Customers Get £25 Free Bet + 25 Free Spins

QuinnBet, another new name, are refunding 50% of losses incurred by new customers, up to a maximum of £25. What’s more, you’ll receive 25 free spins to use in the casino, regardless of whether your bets win or lose.

There are no minimum odds to worry about – any bet you place during your first 24 hours will be eligible for cashback. If you’re lucky enough to be up after your first day, you’ll still get a £5 free bet, as well as the aforementioned free spins.

Key Terms

Up to £25 cashback on losses

All sports bets eligible for cashback

50% of losses returned, up to £25

£5 free bet for anyone up after first 24 hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Darts Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

Head over to FansBet today and place a treble on darts, with all legs having odds of 3/10 or higher, and you’ll receive a free bet worth £10. What’s more, you’ll also receive 10 free spins to use on slots in the casino.

3/10 is an exceptionally low limit, meaning that the majority of Premier League Darts markets are eligible, including bets on all players to win their quarter-final matches.

Key Terms

Free bet for new customers only

Bet £10 on any treble to claim bonus

Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)

Receive 10 free spins after registering

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+ Offer Terms Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Premier League Darts free bets

It couldn’t be easier to claim the Premier League Darts free bets listed above. To start, just click the link under the offer you like and then open an account.

Once the account is open, fund it using one of many available options and then place a qualifying bet – details of qualifying bets are found in the above descriptions.

You’ll then receive your free bets, either straight away, or once the initial bet has settled, depending on the terms and conditions.

Premier League Darts betting tips and prediction

We’re coming to a pivotal point in this year’s Premier League Darts. Some players, such as Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen, will look to kick on, while others, such as Gary Anderson and Michael Smith, need to gather some points soon to stay in the hunt for the title.

It’s actually Michael Smith who we’re going to focus on in our Premier League Darts prediction. He recently had a superb run to the final of the UK Open, where he was beaten by Danny Noppert, and we’re backing him to continue this run in Liverpool.

He’ll be taking on Gary Anderson in the quarter-finals, in a match between the tournament’s two bottom players. We’re backing Smith to win the match, but his odds are really rather low – just 4/7 at bet365 – so we’re going to make things a little more interesting by adding a handicap.

We don’t think this game will be a thrashing, so we’re only going to be adding a handicap of -1.5 to Michael Smith. This brings the odds to a far more respectable 11/10 at bet365 – they will be similar at other sportsbooks and will be high enough to be eligible for most free bet bonuses.

Incidentally, if you’re looking for a bet on the player to win the entire night, Michael Smith would be a great bet. You’ll get him at odds of 13/2 to win the night at bet365. However, we prefer our handicap bet.

Premier League Darts betting tips: Michael Smith -1.5 to beat Gary Anderson @ 11/10 with bet365