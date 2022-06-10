Premier League Darts Predictions: Night 17 Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Berlin for Night 17, Finals Night, where table topper, Jonny Clayton, meets Joe Cullen, meanwhile second plays third as Michael van Gerwen takes on James Wade in the other semi-final. Who will come out on top in Berlin and be crowned the 2022 Premier League Darts champion?

After correctly predicting the outcome of Night 16 of the Premier League Darts where Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith triumphed in Newcastle, we are back for the final night of the Premier League season looking to make it back-to-back successful tips!

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 17

Jonny Clayton vs Joe Cullen

First up at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, is the first semi-final match-up between table topper Jonny Clayton and fourth place finisher, Joe Cullen. Clayton lead the regular Premier League season for the majority of the season, winning four individual weeks and playing the best and most consistent darts week after week.

With Cullen, he ended fantastically and pipped Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright to fourth spot, after defeating him in what was a ‘winner takes all’ game in Newcastle on Night 16. That sets up this tasty semi-final affair between the pair, and here at SportsLens we can’t see anything other than a routine victory for ‘The Ferret’.

Clayton has arguably been the best arrow thrower in the world in the past 18 months, winning the Premier League last year as well as a plethora of other big darts tournaments week on week. When at his best, Clayton is almost unbeatable and we think he will progress into the final and give himself every chance of defending his Premier League crown.

Jonny Clayton vs Joe Cullen betting tip: Jonny Clayton – 3.5 legs @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade

The second semi-final sees James Wade clash with Michael van Gerwen, for a place in the final on the 2022 Cazoo Premier League Darts and a showdown with either ‘The Ferret’ or ‘The Rockstar’.

Van Gerwen finished in second place in the regular season, with Wade finishing in third. Both men have wins over the other throughout the Premier League season as well as on the Pro Tour and in other big darting events, but it is difficult to look past the green machine, ‘Mighty Mike’ for this one.

Although Wade wasn’t overly fancied for a play-off finish, in fact he was seventh favourite out of eight to finish inside the play-off places, he beat the likes of former world champion and world number one, Gerwyn Price, as well as two-time world champions, Gary Anderson and Peter Wright.

Wade deserves to be here but on his day, nobody is beating ‘MVG’ and for that reason we believe he will be far too strong for ‘The Machine’ this time around.

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade betting tip: Michael van Gerwen match treble (win, most 180s, highest checkout) @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts Prediction

This week is a really difficult one to call. Will Clayton pick up where he left off and show why he finished top of the table? Can Cullen spring an upset after just slipping into the play-offs on the final night? Will van Gerwen show his best form and blitz his darting rivals to lift the Premier League title for the sixth time? There are so many factors to consider ahead of play-off night in Berlin.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘The Ferret’ will successfully defend his title and become a back-to-back winner of the Premier League Darts.

This week, he will have to overcome Joe Cullen first, who himself will be playing with no pressure and no fear as he wasn’t expected to reach the play-offs. However, as we have outlined above, we think Clayton will deal with ‘The Rockstar’ before meeting Michael van Gerwen in a mouth-watering, spine-tingling, eye-catching final.

If you look at van Gerwen and Clayton’s head-to-head record in the Premier League this season, they met seven times, with Clayton winning four and ‘Mighty Mike’ winning three. Their overall head-to-head record is just as tight too, with van Gerwen winning 12 times against Clayton, who has won 11 against ‘MVG’.

It really is a tricky one and we could definitely see it go right down the the wire, even a last leg decided wouldn’t surprise us as these two are so evenly matched. We can see it being 11-10 to either man, or 11-9 perhaps, but any wider than that we cannot foresee at all for the 2022 Premier League Darts final.

As we have mentioned, we fully expect Clayton to come out on top at the Mercedes-Benz Arena this week to claim his second successive Premier League Darts triumph, in what is sure to be a compelling night of tungsten arrow throwing in Berlin.

If we were to pick an exact scoreline here at SportsLens, it would be 11-9 to Clayton, which you can get at a price of 10/1 with Bet UK.

Back Jonny Clayton to win Premier League Darts Night 17 and win the 2022 Cazoo Premier League Darts @ 7/4 with Bet UK

