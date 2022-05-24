Premier League Darts Predictions: Night 16 Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Newcastle for Night 16 where table topper, Jonny Clayton, meets Gary Anderson, meanwhile last week’s winner, Joe Cullen, goes toe-to-toe with world number one, Peter Wright. Who will come out on top in the final week of the regular season before the play-offs in June?

As the 2022 Premier League Darts season nears its conclusion, there is still one place in the play-offs up for grabs! Will it be ‘The Rockstar’, Joe Cullen, or will ‘Snakebite’, Peter Wright, stumble across the line and put his name in the final four for the last night of the season in Berlin on June 13th.

Fancy a punt on the arrows? Claim the best online Premier League Darts betting offers below.

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 16

Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson

First up at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle on Thursday night seems table-topper and league phase winner, Jonny Clayton, take on bottom of the league, Gary Anderson.

Clayton is the most in form man in darts right now, having won four individual Premier League nights, meanwhile ‘The Flying Scotsman’ has massively underperformed and lies down at the foot of the table. We think this will be a routine victory for ‘The Ferret’ to kick things on Tyneside for Night 16 of Premier League Darts.

Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson betting tip: Jonny Clayton – 2.5 legs @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright

It’s winner takes all here as ‘The Rockstar’ and ‘Snakebite’ battle it out for the final place in the play-offs. The pair are currently tied on 22 points a piece, but the winner could guarantee a play-off sport for Berlin in a couple weeks time, meanwhile the loser will agonisingly miss out.

Here at SportsLens, we think Joe Cullen will be full of motivation after his win in London last week, meanwhile Peter Wright continues to struggle. Cullen smashed Wright 6-1 in last weeks semi-final, and we think the Bradford man could again be victorious and claim that play-off spot on his debut Premier League Darts season.

Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright betting tip: Joe Cullen win and most 180s @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

The penultimate match of the quarter-final line up sees the two Michael’s face off as the Dutch darting dynasty takes on the 2022 World Championships runner-up.

This is a repeat of last week’s quarter-final in which ‘Bully Boy’ came from 5-2 down to beat ‘MVG’ 6-5 in a deciding leg. Smith is still the only player who hasn’t won an individual night during the Premier League, and with van Gerwen already guaranteed second sport and a play-off place, we think the St Helens’ man could get the better of ‘MVG’ once again tonight.

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith betting tip: Michael Smith win and most 180s @ 3/1 with Bet UK

James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

The final match of the evening at the quarter-finals stage sees ‘The Machine’ take on ‘The Iceman’.

Wade has guaranteed himself a play-off spot, and is only playing for third or fourth, so whether he wins or loses, it doesn’t really matter bar who he plays in the play-offs in Berlin on June 13th.

For Price, due to that hand injury and inconsistency, he cannot make the Top 4, so this match is a bit of a dead rubber for the Welshman. We still think Price will come out on top however and finish his 2022 Premier League Darts season on a high.

James Wade vs Gerwyn Price betting tip: Gerwyn Price win and highest checkout @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Premier League Darts Prediction

Here at SportsLens, we think this week is a really difficult one to call. There are so many factors to consider this week in Newcastle. Who will take that final play-off spot between Cullen and Wright? Will Michael Smith finally win at the 16th time of asking? Can Wade secure third place with a win over Price? It really is a tough one to call!

Here at SportsLens, we think Thursday night in Newcastle could finally be the night for Michael Smith.

This week, he will have to overcome Michael van Gerwen, just like he did last wee in the capital, before a potential semi-final line up against either Gerwyn Price or James Wade. The Dutchman would then potentially face Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton, Gary Anderson or Joe Cullen in the final, who we think he would overcome and finally claim that £10,000 bonus.

If we were to predict a final, Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton would be our tip, and from there is really is tough to predict a winner. Clayton is the most in form player on planet darts right now, and Smith on his day has the beating of anyone and everyone in the world.

Smith has been in great form on the Pro Tour, and has the beating of everyone in the league on his day. If Smith hits his doubles, he is almost impossible to beat with his power scoring. We fully expect ‘Bully Boy’ to come out on top at the Utilita Arena this week to claim his maiden Premier League darts win, in what is sure to be a compelling night of tungsten arrow throwing.

Back Michael Smith to win Premier League Darts Night 16 @ 8/1 with Bet UK

More Darts Betting Offers And Free Bets