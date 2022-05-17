Premier League Darts Predictions: Night 15 Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to the capital for Night 15 where world number one, Peter Wright, meets James Wade, meanwhile last week’s winner, Gerwyn Price, goes toe-to-toe with ‘The Ferret’ for Welsh bragging right. Who will come out on top this week after ‘The Iceman’ triumphed in Sheffield last time out?

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 15

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton

Up first is probably the tie of the evening, as Welsh World Cup winning duo Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price battle it out for Welsh supremacy. After winning in Sheffield last week, ‘The Iceman’ will be coming to London full of confidence and belief that he can go back-to-back and catapult himself into the top 4 of the league table with just a few weeks left.

For Clayton, he has all but guaranteed himself a place in the play-offs, but will still be hopeful of claiming top spot and retaining his Premier League Darts title which he won on debut last year.

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton betting tip: Gerwyn Price to win 6-5 @ 5/1 with BoyleSports

Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Next up is one of the fastest games of darts you will ever see, as two of the quickest arrow throwers go toe-to-toe here in the capital on Night 15 of the Premier League Darts.

‘Bully Boy’ remains the only player in the league who hasn’t won an individual night this season, and that task remains incredibly difficult as he will have to overcome the in-form ‘MVG’ in the quarter-final if he is to have any chance of doing so. Here at SportsLens, we think the Dutch darting demolition man will have a bit too much for the St Helens’ superstar.

Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen betting tip: Michael van Gerwen -2.5 legs @ 6/4 with BoyleSports

James Wade vs Peter Wright

James Wade makes his return to the Premier League after his absence last week due to a medical scare, and he faces ‘Snakebite’ in the penultimate quarter-final of the evening.

It’s 3rd vs 4th here, with Wright desperately needing a win to fend off late challenges for play-off sports from Gerwyn Price and Joe Cullen. A win here for Wade almost guarantees him a place in the last 4 in Rotterdam in a couple weeks’ time, and we think he will come out on top here against an out of sorts Peter Wright.

James Wade vs Peter Wright betting tip: James Wade win and most 180s @ 9/2 with BoyleSports

Joe Cullen vs Gary Anderson

The final match of the quarter-final line-up sees basement boy Gary Anderson take on ‘The Rockstar’. Cullen still has aspirations of a top 4 finish, and a win here over ‘The Flying Scotsman’ would see him have a great chance of somehow sneaking into the play-of places as the expense of Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright.

Anderson is bottom of the table but has been performing better in recent weeks, but we still think Cullen will beat him here at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

Joe Cullen vs Gary Anderson betting tip: Joe Cullen win and Gary Anderson most 180s @ 6/1 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts Prediction

Here at SportsLens, we think this week is a really difficult one to call. There are so many factors to consider this week in London. Can Gerwyn Price make it back-to-back wins and creep into the Top 4? Will it be Jonny Clayton or Michael van Gerwen who finish top? Can ‘Snakebite’ put it right and make the play-offs? It really is tough to call!

Gerwyn Price really is still the hottest property in the world of darts and when he is on form, there is quite simply no way of stopping him.

This week, he will have to overcome Welsh teammate Jonny ‘The Ferret’ Clayton, before a potential semi-final line up which would be a repeat of last weeks final against Michael van Gerwen. The Dutchman would then potentially face Peter Wright, James Wade, Gary Anderson or Joe Cullen in the final, who we think he would do a job on no matter who he faced.

If we were to predict a final, James Wade vs Gerwyn Price would be our tip, and from there is really is tough to predict a winner. Price is almost unbeatable when firing on all cylinders, but ‘The Machine’ has a way of grinding out results and winning when he perhaps isn’t throwing anywhere near his best darts.

Price will be full of confidence after a stellar display last week in south Yorkshire, which is why we are siding with the Welshman to come out on top again this week. We fully expect ‘The Iceman’ to come out on top at the O2 Arena this week to make it back-to-back victories, in what is sure to be a compelling night of tungsten arrow throwing.

Back Gerwyn Price to win Premier League Darts Night 15 @ 5/1 with BoyleSports