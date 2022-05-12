Countries
premier league darts predictions night 14 betting tips odds and free bet

Premier League Darts Predictions: Night 14 Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bet

Updated

1 day ago

on

premier league darts - Gerwyn Price

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Sheffield for Night 14 where world number one, Peter Wright, meets Michael van Gerwen, meanwhile last week’s winner, Jonny Clayton, goes toe-to-toe with Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith. Who will come out on top this week after ‘The Ferret’ triumphed in Glasgow last time out?

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 14

Joe Cullen vs James Wade (Cullen receives bye)

This match will not go ahead unfortunately, due to James Wade withdrawing from this week’s Premier League Darts after a health scare. ‘The Machine’ has to spend a few days in hospital, but has returned home to his family now and is said to be recovering well.

Due to this, Joe Cullen will receive a bye into the semi-finals on Night 14 of the Premier League, where he will face either Gerwyn Price or Gary Anderson for a place in the final.

Joe Cullen vs James Wade betting tip: VOID

Gary Anderson vs Gerwyn Price

One of the best rivalries in the world of darts seems Gerwyn Price take on Gary Anderson in our second match of the evening at the Utilita Arena. Their Grand Slam of Darts clash is almost five years ago now, but the pair will still see this as a rivalry renewed tonight in Sheffield.

We think ‘The Iceman’ will be back to somewhere near his best here and will prove to be that little bit too strong for ‘The Flying Scotsman’ who currently sits at the bottom of the table.

Gary Anderson vs Gerwyn Price betting tip: Gerwyn Price -2.5 legs @ 7/4 with BoyleSports

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Tie of the night in terms of rankings sees ‘Mighty’ Michael van Gerwen take on Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright in the penultimate quarter-final game on Night 14 of the Premier League Darts. Both men are currently sitting in the Top 4, but Wright has been somewhat out of sorts in the past month or so, which makes us edge towards the Dutchman in this one.

We can see MVG throwing some superb arrows and overcoming the Peter Wright obstacle here in south Yorkshire.

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright betting tip: Michael van Gerwen win and highest checkout @ 11/10 with BoyleSports

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

Last week’s winner in Glasgow, Jonny Clayton, meets ‘Bully Boy’ in the final quarter-final line up, with both men’s fortunes very much worlds apart at the minute. ‘The Ferret’ has won four individual nights in this seasons Premier League darts, meanwhile Smith is still the only man in the league yet to win one.

Here at SportsLens we can’t see anything other than a win for the Welshman, given he is in the form of his life and is playing like the best arrow thrower on the planet right now.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith betting tip: Jonny Clayton win and Michael Smith most 180s @ 3/1 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts Prediction

Here at SportsLens, we think this week is a really difficult one to call. There are so many factors to consider this week in Sheffield. Has Gerwyn Price’s hand injury healed properly? Will Peter Wright get back to anywhere near his best? Is MVG on a roll now after two European Tour wins on the trot? It really is tough to call!

Van Gerwen really is still the hottest property in the world of darts and when he is on form, there is quite simply no way of stopping him. This week, he will have to overcome Peter Wright, before a potential semi-final line up with last weeks winner, who beat MVG in the final, Jonny Clayton. The Dutchman would then potentially face Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson or Joe Cullen in the final, who we think he would do a job on.

If we were to predict a final, Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price would be our tip, and from there is really is tough to predict a winner. The two former world champions and second and third ranked players in the world have had some tasty battles in recent years, and Thursday night in Sheffield could yet prove to be another one if both win their opening two games.

There is something about van Gerwen right now that we think will be difficult for his fellow Premier League rivals to stop. That is why we are siding with ‘Mighty Mike’ to come out on top at the Utilita Arena this week in what is sure to be a compelling night of tungsten arrow throwing.

Back Michael van Gerwen to win Premier League Darts Night 14 @ 3/1 with BoyleSports

