Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong Kong
Home News premier league darts predictions betting tips and odds for night 8

Premier League Darts Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds for Night 8

Updated

56 mins ago

on

premier league darts - michael smith

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Birmingham for Night Eight where world number one, Peter Wright, meets Scottish teammate, Gary Anderson, meanwhile ‘The Machine’ James Wade and Michael van Gerwen go toe-to-toe. Who will come out on top this week after Joe Cullen’s surprise victory in Rotterdam last time out?

Best bookmakers for Premier League Darts free bets

Looking for a bet on the arrows? Claim the best online Premier League Darts betting offers below.

Best Free Bet Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 8

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade

It’s top against bottom in the opening match of the evening in Birmingham. It’s fair to say James wade has been quite unlucky in the opening weeks of the Premier League Darts, not suffering any really heavy defeats but seemingly getting defeated by the narrowest of margins. For MVG, he still isn’t at his best but is top of the table. That says a lot for the talent of the man, who we think will be too strong for ‘The Machine’ on Thursday evening.

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade betting tip: Michael van Gerwen to beat James Wade 6-5 @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price

After his surprise victory in Rotterdam last week, ‘The Rockstar’ will be full of confidence ahead of this week’s trip to Birmingham. However, he is up against the formidable Gerwyn Price, who is slowly recovering from his hand injury and is close to finding his best form again. After a good run on the Pro Tour this week, we think ‘The Iceman’ will be too strong for Cullen this week.

Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price betting tip: Gerwyn Price -1.5 legs @ EVS with Bet UK

Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson

Perhaps the main event of the evening sees the two Scotsmen, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson face off for Scottish bragging rights. Both men are showing glimpses of their best form, but neither of the pair are firing on all cylinders as of yet. ‘Snakebite’ is the current world number one, and if he performs to his best, he should have too much for the inconsistent ‘Flying Scotsman’.

Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson betting tip: Peter Wright to win 6-3 at 9/2 with Bet UK

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

Do not take your eyes off this one, as it will be super quick. In the final quarter-final match of the evening, ‘The Ferret’ meets ‘Bully Boy’ in what is surely going to be a barnstormer of a game. If it is anything like their last 16 match at the World Championships, darts fans are in for a real treat at the Utilita Arena. Smith is one of only two players yet to win one of the individual Premier League Darts nights, but here at SportsLens we think it is only a matter of time before he does and tonight could well be the night.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith betting tip: Michael Smith win and most 180s @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts Prediction

Here at SportsLens, we think this week is a really difficult one to call. There are so many factors to consider this week in Birmingham. Has Gerwyn Price’s hand injury healed? Will Peter Wright prove why he is the best player in the world? It really is impossible to call!

However, we have a feeling that it could be the week of Michael Smith. Although he hasn’t been at his brilliant best in the past few weeks, it is only a matter of time before he comes wins. ‘Bully Boy’ has got to two finals already, but is yet to pick up a win. We think it could be third time lucky for the St Helens man tonight in Birmingham.

We think it could be a Smith vs Price final, and we are just edging it towards the Englishman. As previously mentioned, there are so many different factors to take into consideration when predicting who will win Night 8 of the Premier League Darts.

Howwever, we have come to the conclusion that Michael Smith will get back to somewhere near his best this week, defeat Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals, then world number one, Peter Wright in the semi-final, before beating Welshman Gerywn Price in the final.

Back Michael Smith to win Premier League Darts Night 8 @ 7/1 with Bet UK

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.8
Read review
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Terms & Conditions Apply

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.7
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 + Free Bet If 2nd To SP Fav

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.**18+. Opt in. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Cheltenham Offer: Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 14/03/22 and 17.30 17/03/22. 4 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 17.30 17/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost

  • Paddy’s Rewards Club
  • Football acca insurance
  • Excellent iOS & Android apps
9.5
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens