Premier League Darts Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds for Night 8

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Birmingham for Night Eight where world number one, Peter Wright, meets Scottish teammate, Gary Anderson, meanwhile ‘The Machine’ James Wade and Michael van Gerwen go toe-to-toe. Who will come out on top this week after Joe Cullen’s surprise victory in Rotterdam last time out?

Best bookmakers for Premier League Darts free bets

Looking for a bet on the arrows? Claim the best online Premier League Darts betting offers below.

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 8

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade

It’s top against bottom in the opening match of the evening in Birmingham. It’s fair to say James wade has been quite unlucky in the opening weeks of the Premier League Darts, not suffering any really heavy defeats but seemingly getting defeated by the narrowest of margins. For MVG, he still isn’t at his best but is top of the table. That says a lot for the talent of the man, who we think will be too strong for ‘The Machine’ on Thursday evening.

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade betting tip: Michael van Gerwen to beat James Wade 6-5 @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price

After his surprise victory in Rotterdam last week, ‘The Rockstar’ will be full of confidence ahead of this week’s trip to Birmingham. However, he is up against the formidable Gerwyn Price, who is slowly recovering from his hand injury and is close to finding his best form again. After a good run on the Pro Tour this week, we think ‘The Iceman’ will be too strong for Cullen this week.

Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price betting tip: Gerwyn Price -1.5 legs @ EVS with Bet UK

Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson

Perhaps the main event of the evening sees the two Scotsmen, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson face off for Scottish bragging rights. Both men are showing glimpses of their best form, but neither of the pair are firing on all cylinders as of yet. ‘Snakebite’ is the current world number one, and if he performs to his best, he should have too much for the inconsistent ‘Flying Scotsman’.

Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson betting tip: Peter Wright to win 6-3 at 9/2 with Bet UK

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

Do not take your eyes off this one, as it will be super quick. In the final quarter-final match of the evening, ‘The Ferret’ meets ‘Bully Boy’ in what is surely going to be a barnstormer of a game. If it is anything like their last 16 match at the World Championships, darts fans are in for a real treat at the Utilita Arena. Smith is one of only two players yet to win one of the individual Premier League Darts nights, but here at SportsLens we think it is only a matter of time before he does and tonight could well be the night.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith betting tip: Michael Smith win and most 180s @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts Prediction

Here at SportsLens, we think this week is a really difficult one to call. There are so many factors to consider this week in Birmingham. Has Gerwyn Price’s hand injury healed? Will Peter Wright prove why he is the best player in the world? It really is impossible to call!

However, we have a feeling that it could be the week of Michael Smith. Although he hasn’t been at his brilliant best in the past few weeks, it is only a matter of time before he comes wins. ‘Bully Boy’ has got to two finals already, but is yet to pick up a win. We think it could be third time lucky for the St Helens man tonight in Birmingham.

We think it could be a Smith vs Price final, and we are just edging it towards the Englishman. As previously mentioned, there are so many different factors to take into consideration when predicting who will win Night 8 of the Premier League Darts.

Howwever, we have come to the conclusion that Michael Smith will get back to somewhere near his best this week, defeat Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals, then world number one, Peter Wright in the semi-final, before beating Welshman Gerywn Price in the final.

Back Michael Smith to win Premier League Darts Night 8 @ 7/1 with Bet UK