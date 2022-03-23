Premier League Darts Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds for Night 7

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Rotterdam for Night Seven where world number one, Peter Wright, meets ‘The Machine’ James Wade, meanwhile it’s battle of the Welshmen as Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price go toe-to-toe. Who will come out on top this week after Gary Anderson’s surprise victory in Nottingham last time out?

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 7

Peter Wright vs James Wade

It’s second versus seventh in the opening match of the evening in Rotterdam. Peter Wright has been out of sorts these last two week’s in the Premier League, and James Wade is not the man you want to be playing when you aren’t at your best. However, we think ‘Snakebite’ could find his best form and get back to winning ways this week in the Netherlands.

Peter Wright vs James Wade betting tip: Wright to beat Wade @ 4/9 with BetUK

Gary Anderson v Joe Cullen

After his surprise victory in Nottingham last week, ‘The Flying Scotsman’ will be full of confidence ahead of this week’s trip across Europe. Anderson was back to his brilliant best last week, and when he throws like that, there aren’t many in the world who can compete with him. Joe Cullen seems to be struggling ever so slightly on his Premier League debut, and we think Anderson may be a bit too strong for ‘The Rockstar’ this week.

Gary Anderson vs Joe Cullen betting tip: Gary Anderson -1.5 legs @ 6/5 with BetUK

Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price

Perhaps the main event of the evening sees Welsh World Cup winning duo, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price battle it out for Welsh pride. Price is carrying an awful hand injury, but is refusing to let that stop him from competing each week. Clayton has had the better of the last few meetings between the two, but we think that if Price is at his best and the swelling on his hand has gone down, he is hitting form again and will defeat his Welsh counterpart.

Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price betting tip: Price to win 6-4 at 5/1 with BetUK

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Do not take your eyes off this one, as it will be super quick. Both players are showing glimpses of their best form, but neither are yet to be at their fully fledged best. In saying that, Michael van Gerwen is sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table. Smith lost in last week’s final to Anderson, but there are some good signs there that ‘Bully Boy’ is back to somewhere near his peak. Sure to be a super tight game and we think it will need all 11 legs to settle it.

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith betting tip: Michael Smith win and most 180s @ 3/1 with BetUK

Premier League Darts Prediction

Here at SportsLens, we think this week is a really difficult one to call. There are so many factors to consider this week in Rotterdam. Will the home crowd favour Michael van Gerwen? Has Gerwyn Price’s hand injury healed? Will Gary Anderson continue his fine form from last week? It really is impossible to call!

However, we have a feeling that it could be the week of Peter Wright. Although he hasn’t been at his brilliant best in the past fortnight, it is only a matter of time before he comes good again. ‘Snakebite’ is World Number 1 for a reason, and we think he will be back to his best this week in Rotterdam.

Although the crowd will be in favour of their home country hero, Michael van Gerwen, Wright certainly knows how to get the spectators going and will soon have the crowd on his side with his extravagant attire and entertaining walk out music.

We think it could be a Wright vs Price final, and we are just edging it towards the Scotsman. As previously mentioned, there are so many different factors to take into consideration when predicting who will win Night 7 of the Premier League Darts.

Howwever, we have come to the conclusion that Peter Wright will get back to somewhere near his best this week, defeat James Wade in the quarter-finals, then his Scottish counterpart Gary Anderson in the semi-final, before beating World Number 2, Gerywn Price in the final.

Back Peter Wright to win Premier League Darts Night 7 @ 7/2 with BetUK