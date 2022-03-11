Premier League Darts Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds for Night 5

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Brighton for Night Five where world number one Peter Wright meets reigning champion Jonny Clayton, following Michael van Gerwen’s outstanding victory last week.

Premier League Darts Betting Tips – Night 5

Gary Anderson v Michael Smith

It’s the battle of the basement boys first up in Brighton. Smith comes into the clash in better form having recorded a 6-5 win over Joe Cullen last week but he’s still bottom of the pile with a terrible -12 leg difference. Anderson has also only picked up one win this season.

Gary Anderson v Michael Smith betting tip: Smith to beat Anderson @ 4/7 with bet365

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

New World No.1 Wright beat Gerwyn Price and James Wade en route to the final in Exeter last week week, where he was subsequently whitewashed by a rampant Van Gerwyn. Clayton’s form fell off a cliff last time out (much to my annoyance as I backed him) and I fancy Wright to emerge victorious here.

Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton betting tip: Wright to beat Clayton @ 4/6 with bet365

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade

Van Gerwen showed his class in Exeter, losing just three legs all night as he stormed to victory. Wade has been inconsistent as usual so far this season but still has seven points to his name. But a big win for Van Gerwen looks the way to go here with the Dutchman finally looking back to his best on the oche.

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade betting tip: MvG to win 6-2 at 6/1 with bet365

Joe Cullen v Gerwyn Price

There could be a shock on the cards here. After losing 6-2 in the quarter-finals last week, Price suffered defeat at the hands of Michael Smith at the same stage of the UK Open at the weekend. Joe Cullen looked a bit shell shocked at the start of the Premier League but he’s adjusting quickly. The Rockstar could snatch this.

Joe Cullen v Gerwyn Price betting tip: Joe Cullen to win 6-5 @ 13/2 with bet365

Premier League Darts Prediction

I fancy Michael van Gerwen to make it back-to-back wins in Brighton. The Dutchman was impervious in Exeter losing just three legs all night and hammering Wright 6-0 in the final. Mighty Mike has a favourable draw which will assist him too. Wade shouldn’t trouble him first up, he knows he has the beating of either Cullen or Price in the semis and once he’s in the final he will be in the zone like last week.

Van Gerwen has now won more legs than anyone else in the tournament with 43. And while he has dropped down the rankings, perhaps he is feeling more freedom on the oche knowing that he won’t be World Number one again for a while.

“Michael is throwing some good stuff but there’s that odd little game here and there and he’s getting punished for it so he’s going out of tournaments early,” said Colin Lloyd. “But I don’t think Michael’s worried about the No 1 position anymore. I don’t think he’s been worried about it for a good while.

“I just think Michael just turns up now and he wants to win everything that he enters. But you can never write off MVG. Last week in the Premier League, he played fantastic. He knows he’s a class player and I know he gets frustrated. He just needs to knuckle down that little bit more.”

