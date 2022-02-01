Premier League Darts prediction, betting tips, odds and free bets

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Gerwyn Price @ 3/1 with bet365

Price will be determined to improve on his poor Premier League record which has seen him fail to ever reach the playoffs. He has the components to beat all the other seven players but his inability remain unflustered by the hostile English crowds could be his downfall once again.

Peter Wright @ 7/2 with bet365

The flamboyant Scotsman may have let his hair down in January after his second World Title win at Ally Pally but he will be ready to rumble in Cardiff. Known for frequently changing his arrows mid-match, Snakebite will be coiled and ready to strike in the Welsh capital.

Michael Van Gerwyn @ 4/1 with bet365

Mighty Mike demolished the field between 2016 and 2019 to win the title four times on the spin. Whether the Dutchman’s motivation is still there may be questionable but his talent certainly is not.

Johnny Clayton @ 9/2 with bet365

Clayton made the most of his last-gasp invitation by claiming a shock victory last year, becoming the fifth player to win the tournament on debut by beating Jose De Sousa in the final. The Ferret then continued his form by lifting another four major titles over the course of the season.

Michael Smith @ 13/2 with bet365

The perennial darting bridesmaid, Smith fell at the final hurdle for the sixth time in his career after succumbing 7-5 to Wright in a rollercoaster Ally Pally showpiece. It feels as though the 31-year-old is on the verge of something special and he will be aiming for a spectacular Premier League start in Cardiff to set him on course for long-awaited glory.

Joe Cullen @ 11/1 with bet365

Having tasted that winning feeling more recently than any of his rivals, Cullen looks a good bet to rattle some cages in week one. ‘The Rockstar’ beat Dave Chisnall to win the Ladbrokes Masters at the weekend, a victory which catapulted him into the Thursday-night drama.

Gary Anderson @ 16/1 with bet365

Just when you think Anderson is on the decline he produces a masterclass to show he’s still up there with the best. While he is unlikely to recapture the form that saw him triumph in 2011 and 2015, the field will be wary of his monstrous 180 power.

James Wade @ 20/1 with bet365

Wade’s unpredictability could prove an asset for him as the outsider in the field of eight. The lefty is regularly written off, yet he continues to produce good results when not particularly fancied. He reached three consecutive finals over a decade ago, losing two to Phil Taylor but beating Mervyn King in the other.

