premier league darts night 8 live stream start time and odds

Premier League Darts Night 8: Live Stream, Start Time and Odds

Updated

13 mins ago

on

premier league darts - james wade

PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS returns for Night Eight in Birmingham with another hotly anticipated quarter-final line-up. It’s the battle of the two Scotsmen, meanwhile Gerywn Price and Michael van Gerwen are also in action. You can live stream Night 8 of the Premier League Dart by following our step-by-step guide here.

How to watch Premier League Darts Night 8

  • Sign up to bet365 by clicking this link
  • Register an account by entering your details and deposit £5
  • Go to the sports homepage and select ‘Darts’ from the left-hand menu
  • Select the play icon next to the match in progress and the live stream window will appear

If you are keen to have a bet on Night 8 of the Premier League Darts but don’t know where to start, check out our Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Tips and Predictions!

Premier League Darts Night 8 Outright Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Michael van Gerwen 5/2 Bet365 logo
Gerwyn Price 7/2 Bet365 logo
Peter Wright 4/1 Bet365 logo
Jonny Clayton 11/2 Bet365 logo
Michael Smith 7/1 Bet365 logo
Joe Cullen 11/1 Bet365 logo
Gary Anderson 12/1 Bet365 logo
James Wade 18/1 Bet365 logo

Michael van Gerwen is currently top of the league, but Jonny Clayton, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price aren’t too far behind him. This week, ‘Mighty Mike’ is favourite to claim victory here in Birmingham as well as that tasty £10,000 bonus if he does.

James Wade and Michael Smith are the only remaining two players in the league who are yet to win an individual week in the 2022 Premier League Darts, so they will be hoping to right this wrong on Thursday evening in the Midlands.

When does Night 8 of the Premier League Darts start?

James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen is the first of the four quarter-finals from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, and it starts at 7.15pm (GMT).

Where does the Premier League Darts Night 8 take place?

Night 8 of the Premier League Darts is in Birmingham this week, at the Utilita Arena.

If you fancy a bet on the darts this week from Birmingham but don’t know where to start, check out our Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Tips and Predictions!

